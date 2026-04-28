'Nioh 3' Guide to Yokai Horde Picture Scroll Myth Rewards From Hidden Kamo Village

"Nioh 3's" world is packed with side content, hidden quests, and powerful rewards that shape a player's build. The "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards from the Kamo Village picture scroll myth are especially valuable because they tie together Ninja's Locks, rare smithing texts like the smithing text Old Sage Mask, and efficient repeatable yokai quests that fit naturally into any "Nioh 3" side mission guide.

What Is the Yokai Yokel Quest in 'Nioh 3?'

The "Yokai Yokel" label can be used as a shorthand for a cluster of painter-themed myths and yokai encounters centered on Kamo Village and the surrounding Heian-era regions.

Rather than a single named mission, it functions as a loose thread connecting hidden side activities that all revolve around purging yokai and capturing them in paintings or scrolls.

In practice, these myths behave like compact side missions with multiple yokai waves in tight arenas.

The painter or scroll motif anchors the narrative, while the battle itself becomes the "subject" of the artwork. Because the "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards from these encounters include Ninja's Locks and rare equipment, they can rival main mission payouts despite being optional.

How to Start the Hidden Kamo Village Picture Scroll Myth

The picture scroll myth linked to Kamo Village usually begins with a subtle environmental interaction. Players need to look for visual cues like a corpse, a scroll, or a patch of black mist near a shrine, side path, small house, or well. This design nudges players to explore Kamo Village thoroughly instead of rushing the critical path.

Getting to the starting point generally means traveling to the Kamo Village region, then sweeping the area around a main shrine or central landmark.

Once the hidden scroll or related object is activated, the myth shifts the player into a self-contained yokai arena. This mirrors other secrets in "Nioh 3" and reinforces the idea that careful exploration consistently pays off.

Where to Find the Hidden Scroll in Kamo Village

The hidden scroll is often placed just off the obvious route, making it easy to miss on a first run. It might sit behind a structure, down a short side path, or near an otherwise unremarkable object. Because it blends into the scenery, many players only discover it on a return visit when they feel safer roaming.

When finally found, the picture scroll myth opens up one of the more rewarding clusters of "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards. This is often the point where players realize how much value is tucked away in unmarked or lightly signposted content.

How Many Yokai Waves and What Rewards?

Once the scroll is triggered, players are pulled into a multi-wave arena encounter, usually featuring several consecutive yokai waves with increasing difficulty. Each wave can mix enemy types or add tougher foes, turning the picture scroll myth into a compact test of crowd control and resource management.

The best "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards from these arenas often include Ninja's Locks, rare gear, and useful crafting materials. Ninja's Locks are typically tied to first-time clears, making the initial run the most impactful. Repeat runs still offer good loot and yokai-related items, which is why many players use these arenas as efficient farming spots once they are comfortable with the enemy lineup.

'Nioh 3' Yokai Horde Rewards and Ninja's Locks

For ninja-focused builds, Ninja's Locks are the standout reward. They grant ninjutsu skill points, letting players unlock more tools, expand capacity, and shape their playstyle around traps, kunai, and mobility. Kamo Village myths and the picture scroll chain often provide one or more of these locks on completion.

Because of this, Kamo Village becomes a key stop in any "Nioh 3" side mission guide aimed at early ninjutsu progression. Combining its locks with those from other training missions can front-load a character's power and make later content feel smoother.

Smithing Text Old Sage Mask and Other Rewards

Among the notable drops linked to these myths, the smithing text Old Sage Mask stands out.

Once obtained and given to the blacksmith, it unlocks the ability to forge the Old Sage Mask, a distinctive piece of gear that appeals to players who care about both aesthetics and stats. Its association with the yokai horde and painter themes makes it a natural milestone in the picture scroll myth chain.

After securing the smithing text Old Sage Mask, many players look for additional mask texts to complete their look or refine their build. This usually involves replaying certain side missions, targeting specific yokai, or progressing into later regions where related armor pieces drop.

The same yokai horde arenas remain useful for this, serving as both a farming ground and a testing lab for new equipment setups.

Repeatable Yokai Quests and Efficient Farming

Many side missions and myths in "Nioh 3," including some linked to the picture scroll myth, can be replayed after completion.

These function as repeatable yokai quests, giving players a reliable way to revisit familiar arenas, fight known enemy groups, and accumulate loot. While unique rewards like first-clear Ninja's Locks generally do not repeat, gear, materials, and yokai-related items remain worth farming.

Players often favor shorter, dense missions with high yokai density since these provide the best return on time spent. Once the picture scroll myth is unlocked, it naturally feeds into other compact quests that can be looped as part of a farming route. Over time, this loop becomes a cornerstone of character progression and experimentation.

'Nioh 3' Side Mission Guide: Smart Routing Through Kamo Village

Looked at as a whole, Kamo Village, the picture scroll myth, and the surrounding yokai horde arenas form a backbone for a strong "Nioh 3" side mission guide.

Starting by fully exploring Kamo Village to activate the hidden scroll, then clearing the multi-wave arenas for "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards, gives players early access to Ninja's Locks, useful gear, and the smithing text Old Sage Mask.

From there, layering in other side missions that award Ninja's Locks and running the most efficient repeatable yokai quests creates a natural loop for growth. This route supports experimentation with builds and helps players internalize enemy patterns in a relatively controlled environment.

Maximizing 'Nioh 3' Yokai Horde Rewards in Kamo Village

For players willing to explore beyond the main story, the "Nioh 3" yokai horde rewards tied to the Kamo Village picture scroll myth provide a concentrated package of power and flexibility.

The combination of Ninja's Locks, the smithing text Old Sage Mask, and well-placed repeatable yokai quests makes this area central to any thoughtful "Nioh 3" side mission guide.

By learning the hidden scroll locations, mastering the multi-wave arenas, and building a steady farming routine, players can turn this cluster of content into a long-term engine for progression and build crafting.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the picture scroll myth be skipped without affecting the main story?

Yes. The picture scroll myth and related yokai horde arenas are fully optional and can be skipped without blocking main story progression, though players will miss out on useful rewards.

2. Do higher difficulties change 'Nioh 3' yokai horde rewards from these arenas?

On higher difficulties, enemies hit harder and drop better overall loot quality, but key one-time rewards like Ninja's Locks and smithing texts remain tied to first-time clears.

3. Is the smithing text Old Sage Mask permanently missable?

No. As long as the associated mission or myth remains available, players can replay it on later difficulties if they outlevel the content or missed the text earlier.

4. Are repeatable yokai quests good for leveling proficiency with new weapons?

Yes. Short, yokai-dense missions are ideal for weapon proficiency gains, letting players quickly unlock new weapon skills while also farming gear and materials.