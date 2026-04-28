Samsung May Redesign Galaxy S Smartphones in the Future, But RAM Shortage May Prevent It

There are now speculations that Samsung is planning to redesign its Galaxy S smartphones in the future.

Over the years, the Samsung Galaxy S smartphones have largely looked the same every release, with the devices not having much distinction from the other apart from their components and software.

Samsung May Redesign Galaxy S Smartphones

A leaker called "Lanzuk" recently claimed via the South Korean social media platform Naver that Samsung may be working on a redesign of its Galaxy S smartphones. Here, the leaker said that the redesign could potentially be seen as early as the Galaxy S27 release, which is expected to arrive early next year.

The leaker said that one of the major reasons for Samsung's plans is because of hardware components like the Qi2 magnetic wireless charger and other magnetic accessories.

Despite Qi2 being available for quite some time now, Samsung has yet to add magnets to support the Qi2 standard in its latest Galaxy S26 lineup released earlier this year. An executive went on to say that they opted to integrate it into casings instead of in the smartphone itself.

RAM Shortage May Hinder Samsung's Plans

According to 9to5Google, there may be a significant roadblock for Samsung to deliver its rumored Galaxy S redesign for next year's smartphone lineup, and it is none other than the RAM shortage the world is experiencing now.

Recent cost issues in the supply chain may affect Samsung's plans and push the company to delay the flagship smartphone overhaul to avoid jacking up the production costs of the device. The report also said that Samsung has already put several upgrades on the Galaxy S26 on hold to alleviate the rising costs.

This year's Galaxy S26 lineup indeed added support for Qi2 charging, but the South Korean company only focused on the software side of things instead of the hardware changes.

The existing charging on the Galaxy S26 may support Qi2, but users need to slap on a case that has a magnetic attachment to use the wireless charging features on the smartphone.