Samsung Teases Its AI Glasses Development But Warns of Worsening RAM Crisis Through 2027

Samsung's latest earnings call to investors has revealed that there may be an upcoming AI smart glasses development coming in the future, one that will expand their notable list of foldables in the market.

However, the South Korean tech giant also talked about the problem that the tech industry is facing at present, with the global RAM crisis expected to continue and even worsen in 2027.

Samsung Teases AI Glasses in Latest Earnings Call

As revealed in the latest earnings call (via 9to5Google), Samsung has touched on the topic of AI-powered glasses that it set to be the latest addition to its wearable lineup.

According to Samsung, they "also plan to deliver immersive multimodal AI experiences through diverse form factors such as AI glasses," teasing what they have in store.

Samsung was clear that they are developing a new form factor wearable technology aptly described as smart glasses powered by artificial intelligence.

The company did not talk about specifics regarding its "AI glasses" and their development, with the South Korean tech giant also refraining from mentioning a potential release date.

The important takeaway here, however, is that there is a new smart wearable coming in the future and joining the Galaxy XR in the lineup.

Samsung: RAM Crisis to Worsen in 2027

While there is massive excitement regarding Samsung's AI glasses teaser, one of the largest topics the company talked about during its earnings call is the ongoing shortage issues in the supply chain industry.

More importantly, Samsung talked about the global RAM shortage and how it will continue to worsen in 2027, saying that it still remains highly related to the growing AI demand.

Samsung executives said that while AI-related demand will help grow its memory business, this "supply growth" is set to be a challenge for the company as there is time needed to expand its new fabrication processes.

As per 9to5Google, Samsung basically said that it does not have the answer to the rapidly growing and increasing demand for RAM and other components.