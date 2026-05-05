Apple Agrees to Pay $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over AI-Powered Siri Delay

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit that was filed after the company failed to deliver the AI-powered Siri on time.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of misleading buyers after the company announced that the updated Siri would launch in 2024.

Apple Agrees to Pay $250 Million

According to Engadget, should a judge approve the settlement, it will cover US buyers of the iPhone 16 lineup, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro.

Per Gizmodo, those who purchased an iPhone 16 or certain iPhone 15 between June 2024 and March 2025 may soon be eligible to receive a check for as much as $95 as part of the settlement.

However, Engadget's report notes that, while the settlement will provide financial relief, it does not require Apple to admit fault when it comes to being unable to deliver the features it advertised.

In a statement given to The New York Times, Apple spokesperson Marni Goldberg said that Apple "resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

When Can the AI-Powered Siri be Expected?

Apple first publicly acknowledged that the AI-powered Siri would have to be delayed in March 2025. This was five months after the release of the iPhone 16, which was advertised to be able to run Apple Intelligence.

The AI-powered Siri is expected to be rolled out this year, and reports have said that it will come with iOS 27.