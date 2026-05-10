FCC Extends Software Update Waiver For Foreign-Made Routers, Drones Until 2029

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has extended a major waiver allowing certain foreign-made routers, drones, and drone components to continue receiving software and firmware updates in the United States through at least January 1, 2029.

This was tied to the crackdown on foreign Wi-Fi routers in March, when the FCC decided to ban some of them due to national security concerns.

FCC Attempts To Balance Security and Cyber Risks

The FCC previously imposed restrictions on several foreign-made networking and drone products after placing them on its "Covered List" due to their threat to national security. Those restrictions limited approvals for new devices and restricted certain software-related modifications.

Earlier waivers only allowed continued updates until 2027. However, regulators later acknowledged that completely blocking software support could create a more serious cybersecurity problem by leaving millions of existing devices exposed to hacking attempts, malware, and system vulnerabilities.

Under the updated policy, manufacturers can continue delivering important firmware patches and software updates for devices already approved for use in the United States.

The FCC said that the extension does not remove products from the Covered List or reverse current national security restrictions.

Ongoing Software Support Actually Matters

For consumers and businesses, regular software updates remain critical for device safety and long-term reliability.

Routers serve as the backbone of modern internet networks, connecting smartphones, laptops, security systems, smart TVs, and other connected home devices.

Without security patches, outdated routers can become easy targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit known vulnerabilities.

According to Digital Trends, drones also depend heavily on firmware updates to maintain navigation systems, operational safety, and compatibility with companion mobile applications.

The waiver extension gives users additional time before facing concerns about unsupported hardware or increased cybersecurity risks.

Future Regulations May Become Stricter

Although the FCC's decision provides temporary relief, it also tackles the growing challenge of balancing national security priorities with practical cybersecurity needs.

Federal regulators are expected to spend the coming years developing more permanent policies governing foreign-made networking equipment and drone technology.

Experts anticipate stricter approval standards and tighter oversight for future products entering the U.S. market.