Netgear Wins FCC Exemption, Router Ban Loophole Extends Foreign Manufacturing Until 2027

Netgear, one of the world's largest networking hardware manufacturers, has received a surprising exemption from the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) new restrictions on foreign-made routers.

While the policy is designed to limit approvals for devices manufactured outside the United States, Netgear will be allowed to continue selling and launching certain overseas-made products until October 2027.

FCC Policy Targets Supply Chain Security After Major Cyberattacks

The decision has been deemed questionable across the tech industry, particularly given the FCC's stated goal of strengthening national cybersecurity and reducing supply chain risks.

The FCC introduced the rule in response to growing concerns about vulnerabilities in global networking infrastructure.

As Gizmodo reported, officials cited incidents such as the 2024 Salt Typhoon cyberattacks, which exposed weaknesses in communications systems and raised alarms about foreign hardware dependencies.

Under the new framework, companies are expected to transition manufacturing to the United States to receive approvals for new router certifications. The policy is part of a more extensive effort to tighten control over critical communications infrastructure.

Netgear Exemption Covers Major Product Lines

Despite these restrictions, Netgear has been granted broad approval covering several of its most popular product categories, including Nighthawk routers, Orbi mesh systems, cable gateways, and modems. This allows the company to continue producing devices in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand without immediate disruption.

What has drawn particular scrutiny is the apparent lack of strict conditions tied to the exemption.

While other manufacturers are expected to pursue domestic production pathways, Netgear does not appear to be under an explicit requirement to shift manufacturing in the near term, according to an investigation by The Verge.

Competitive Advantage in the Networking Market

Competitors face additional regulatory and operational costs, while Netgear can continue its existing supply chain strategy with minimal changes.

Only a limited number of companies, including Adtran Inc., reportedly received similar exemptions, but Netgear's approval spans a significantly wider range of consumer and enterprise networking products.

Concerns Over Long-Term Policy Impact

Critics of the policy argue that these exemptions could weaken the FCC's broader cybersecurity objectives. Some analysts warn that inconsistencies in enforcement may undermine supply chain security goals, especially if major manufacturers are allowed extended timelines without clear transition commitments.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about future firmware support deadlines, which could leave older devices exposed if not properly maintained.