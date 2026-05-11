Whoop Adds Virtual Doctor Consultations, AI Health Features to Fitness App

Whoop is expanding beyond fitness tracking by launching virtual healthcare services and advanced AI-powered wellness tools inside its app. Beginning this summer, users in the United States will gain access to on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians directly through the platform.

The wearable technology company also confirmed support for Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing, allowing users and healthcare providers to access medical histories, biometric data, and other health information in one centralized system.

Continuous Health Data To Support Medical Consultations

Whoop plans to integrate long-term health tracking into its consultations. It's unlike traditional medical appointments that often rely on short checkups or isolated test results.

According to the company, clinicians will be able to review continuous biometric information gathered over months of wearable use. This includes data related to sleep patterns, recovery trends, heart rate activity, fitness performance, and overall physical strain.

Whoop said the broader health overview could help doctors provide more personalized recommendations and identify potential health concerns earlier. Healthcare providers may also combine wearable insights with medical histories and bloodwork when available.

The company has not yet revealed official pricing for its upcoming consultation services.

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New AI Features Focus on Recovery and Training

Alongside its healthcare expansion, Whoop announced several AI-powered features aimed at improving personalized coaching experiences for users.

One of the new tools, called "My Memory," allows members to customize the personal context used by the app's coaching system.

Users can include information such as schedules, stress levels, daily routines, and lifestyle habits that may affect training and recovery.

According to Engadget, Whoop also introduced "Proactive Check-Ins," an AI-driven feature designed to deliver tailored wellness recommendations based on a user's physical condition and daily activity patterns. The system aims to help users optimize workouts, improve sleep quality, and recover more effectively.

Wearable Tech Industry Continues Evolving

Whoop's announcement arrives just in time for the intensifying competition in the wearable market. Companies are increasingly combining fitness tracking, artificial intelligence, and healthcare tools into single platforms focused on long-term wellness monitoring.

The update also follows Google's recent introduction of Fitbit Air, a new screenless fitness wearable designed to compete in the growing health technology space.