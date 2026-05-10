Apple’s Hide My Email Still Needs Major Upgrades To Reach Its Full Potential: Here’s How

Apple introduced Hide My Email with iOS 15 as part of its iCloud+ subscription service, giving users a convenient way to protect their privacy online.

The feature creates random email addresses for app registrations, online accounts, and website signups, helping users keep their real inbox hidden from advertisers, marketers, and potential data trackers.

Accessibility Remains One of the Biggest Problems

According to Michael Burkhardt of 9to5Mac, one of the most common complaints surrounding Hide My Email is how difficult it can be to access outside Apple's core ecosystem.

While the feature integrates smoothly within Safari, Apple apps, and selected third-party services, it still feels buried inside system settings for many users.

Years after its launch, Hide My Email continues to offer strong privacy benefits. However, many users believe Apple has not fully expanded the feature's capabilities despite its growing importance in online security and digital privacy.

The iPhone maker has followed a similar pattern before. Features such as iCloud Keychain initially remained hidden in menus until the company later introduced the dedicated Passwords app in iOS 18.

Many people believe Hide My Email could benefit from a similar redesign. Integrating the feature directly into the Passwords app or launching a standalone management interface could make generating and organizing email aliases much easier across Apple devices.

Better Chrome Support Could Expand Adoption

Another major limitation involves browser compatibility. Apple currently offers an iCloud Passwords extension for Google Chrome that supports passkeys, autofill tools, and two-factor authentication codes.

However, Hide My Email still lacks full support for Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers. Expanding the feature to instantly generate email aliases inside online signup fields would significantly improve usability outside Safari.

Since Hide My Email is tied to paid iCloud+ subscriptions, broader browser compatibility could also make the service more valuable for users who rely on multiple platforms.

Custom Domain Support Could Add Flexibility

Currently, every Hide My Email alias uses an @icloud.com address. While functional, the system offers little personalization for users who already manage custom email domains.

Apple already supports custom domains through iCloud Mail, meaning the company could theoretically allow users to generate private aliases linked to their personal domains.