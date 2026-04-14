Proton Born Private Secures Kids' Email Addresses Without Tracking For Up to 15 Years

Privacy-focused company Proton AG has introduced a new service called "Born Private," designed to help parents secure a child's email identity long before it is ever used online.

The initiative is built around preventing early exposure to data tracking, profiling, and the long-term digital footprints that often begin with a first email account.

A Dormant Email That Remains Inactive for Years

With "Born Private," parents can reserve an email address for their child that remains completely inactive for up to 15 years.

During this period, the account does not generate inbox activity, usage logs, behavioral tracking, or any form of data profiling. The email essentially exists as a protected identity placeholder that is untouched until it is needed.

When the child reaches an appropriate age, parents can transfer access through a secure voucher system. This allows the account to be activated only when the family decides the child is ready to take ownership of their digital identity.

Growing Concerns Over Early Digital Exposure

The launch comes amid increasing concerns about how early children are introduced to email services such as Gmail. In many cases, these accounts are required for school platforms, gaming services, and communication tools, making early adoption almost unavoidable.

According to Boingboing, privacy advocates warn that starting email use at a young age can create a permanent digital footprint. Since many people keep their first email address into adulthood, data collected early in life may continue to shape their online identity for years.

Privacy-First Architecture and Encryption Standards

Proton AG operates under Swiss privacy laws and is widely recognized for its strict data protection principles. Its systems use end-to-end encryption and a zero-access architecture, meaning even Proton cannot read the contents of emails once the account becomes active.

However, the company also acknowledges that legal limitations still apply. In certain cases, it may comply with valid legal requests from authorities. While encryption protects message content from unauthorized access, it does not guarantee absolute anonymity in every situation.

How Important is 'Born Private' to Families

The service is touted as a long-term privacy tool for parents who want more control over their children's digital identities. By securing an email address from birth, families can delay exposure to data collection systems commonly used by mainstream email providers and reduce the risk of early digital profiling.

Meanwhile, Gmail is now allowing all users to change their embarrassing email addresses. If you have an awkward email address with bizarre characters and funny names, you can now make it into a new one according to your preference.