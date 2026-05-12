T-Mobile MVNO REALLY Launches AI Voice Clone to Handle Calls, Waste Scammers’ Time

A mobile carrier operating on T-Mobile's network is expanding into artificial intelligence with a new feature designed to manage phone calls on behalf of users. MVNO provider REALLY has introduced an AI-powered assistant called "Clone," a voice-based system trained to sound and communicate like its owner.

The company states that the goal of the technology is not to replace human interaction entirely, but to reduce distractions caused by routine calls, spam, and low-priority conversations.

AI Clone Learns Voice Patterns and Communication Style

According to Really, the Clone Assistant uses AI to analyze a user's speaking habits, tone, and communication preferences. Once trained, the system can naturally answer calls while mimicking the user's conversational style.

The AI assistant can handle customer support calls, reservation confirmations, sales inquiries, and other everyday interactions.

After completing a conversation, the system provides users with a summary of what occurred during the call.

REALLY also confirmed that Clone supports outbound communication tasks. The assistant can schedule appointments, return messages, and manage basic phone interactions without requiring direct involvement from the user.

The feature may appeal especially to people with demanding schedules, social exhaustion, or phone anxiety who prefer reducing direct phone conversations.

Read more: Google Maps For CarPlay May Soon Add Gemini AI Integration for Smarter Navigation

AI System Designed To Frustrate Scammers

According to Android Authority, one of the most unusual aspects of the Clone system is its anti-scammer functionality.

REALLY intentionally trained the AI assistant to keep scammers engaged for as long as possible to waste their time and limit their ability to target real users.

The company said the system even tracks how much time it spends frustrating spam callers and scam operations. The playful feature adds a layer of digital protection while potentially reducing scam-related disruptions for customers.

AI Call Management Could Reshape Communication

With AI technology becoming increasingly advanced, companies have a golden opportunity to further explore methods for automating everyday communication.

REALLY's Clone project proves that voice-based AI assistants could eventually transform how users manage incoming and outgoing phone calls.

Instead of personally answering every call, users may increasingly rely on AI systems to filter conversations, summarize important information, and handle routine tasks automatically.