Google Gemini for Home: Early Access Expands with Smarter AI Voice Assistant

After months of waiting, Google officially announced Gemini for Home nearly two months ago. However, the availability was initially limited to a small early access program, but it seems that popular demand has prompted the tech giant to aggressively expand those invites.

Per the Google Nest Community, those users in the US who signed up for early access should see invites within the next 24 hours.

To enable it, just open the Google Home app, select your profile picture, and head to Home Settings > Early Access. Once enabled, Gemini for Home can be used with all compatible devices in your home.

Gemini Key Features and Limitations

Gemini for Home brings several improvements compared to the existing Google Assistant. Its better natural language understanding allows for more intuitive and conversational interactions, thus making the execution of everyday commands quicker.

According to Android Police, you can ask Gemini to control your smart home devices, update you on something, or answer questions with much better accuracy.

Currently, the assistant has some limitations: it has a rather short memory of conversational context. Google has provided a full list of known issues, and users can send feedback by saying, "Hey Google, send feedback."

Expansion to Third-Party Speakers

Google is expanding Gemini for Home to support third-party speakers, including non-Nest devices. Still, for now, this will be limited to the US with English voice support. Google has confirmed an international model featuring multi-language support early next year.

Introducing Gemini Live

In addition to the regular Gemini assistant, Google provides a Gemini Live version. To open the Gemini version, one simply has to say, "Hey Google." To initiate a Gemini Live session, one will need to say, "Hey Google, let's chat." This feature requires a Google Home Premium subscription and works on select devices, including Nest Hub (2nd gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd gen), and Nest Hub Max.

Why Gemini for Home is Still Relevant

Compared to the older Assistant, which has been sluggish on several occasions while performing basic tasks and often falls short in terms of natural interactions, Gemini for Home delivers a marked improvement.

Boasting faster response times, outstanding conversational understanding, and smooth integration with smart devices, Gemini truly raises the bar higher for AI-powered home assistants.