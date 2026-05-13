SwitchBot is entering the world of digital companionship with the launch of its new AI-powered pet robots, called Kata Friends. The two companion robots, Noa and Niko, are designed for users who want the emotional experience of owning a pet without the responsibilities of traditional animal care.

The company calls Kata Friends "pet-first" companions that learn and evolve, adapting their behavior based on user interaction. Unlike standard robotic toys, these AI pets are built to simulate emotional presence and long-term bonding with their owners.

On-Device AI Powers Real-Time Interaction

Both Noa and Niko feature advanced onboard hardware, including an on-device large language model (LLM), allowing them to operate independently without a Wi-Fi connection. This enables real-time conversation, adaptive behavior, and continuous learning directly on the device.

Each robot includes expressive LCD eyes with multiple animations and colors, as well as wheels for movement and sensors for navigation.

Built-in cameras, microphones, and obstacle detection systems allow the robots to recognize people, respond to voice commands, and safely move around the home environment.

Emotional Awareness and Personalized Behavior

Kata Friends are designed to respond to voice tone, gestures, and touch through 12 sensitive interaction points across their bodies. Using AI-driven emotion detection, the robots can analyze vocal cues and adjust their behavior to mirror user moods.

The devices can follow users around the home, greet them at the door, and even play sounds or music as part of wake-up routines.

In shared households, Noa and Niko are also capable of distinguishing between different individuals and tailoring interactions based on recognition. It's as if you have pets who actually know you better than any other people.

Privacy Features and AI Memory System

According to CNET, SwitchBot has built multiple privacy-focused features into the system, including a physical eye mask that activates a "privacy mode," disabling vision and image capture functions.

The robots also include a memory diary system connected to a companion app, storing interaction data such as playtime, movement patterns, and rest behavior.

Users can trigger photo capture through gestures like a peace sign or voice commands such as "cheese," with images saved locally for added privacy control.

How Much Are Kata Friends AI Pet Robots?

Kata Friends retail for approximately $700, but users are also required to subscribe to a software plan. The Essential subscription costs $15 per month, while a premium $400 yearly plan includes maintenance services, health checks, and cleaning support.

SwitchBot has also hinted at future upgrades, including customizable outfits and additional companion devices that will integrate with its smart home ecosystem.