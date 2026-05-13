Class of 2026 and AI: Jensen Huang Cheered at CMU, Arts Grads Boo at UCF

A video has been circulating online since last week, and it keeps finding new audiences. In it, a commencement speaker at the University of Central Florida named Gloria Caulfield tells a roomful of graduating artists, writers, and journalists that "the rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution." The crowd erupts in boos. Someone yells "AI SUCKS!" Caulfield turns, stunned, hands out: "Oh, what happened?"

The clip has become this graduation season's most shared moment — and a more honest picture of how much of the Class of 2026 actually feels about the technology they are being urged to embrace.

It lands differently alongside the other viral commencement clip of the past week: Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, addressing Carnegie Mellon University's graduating class last Sunday to sustained applause. Huang's message was almost identical in content to Caulfield's. AI is transforming everything. Now is the best time in history to begin a career. Run, don't walk.

At CMU, it landed beautifully. At UCF, it got booed off the stage.

The difference is not the message. It is the audience — and what that gap reveals about where the AI economy's benefits are actually flowing.

Two Speeches, One Week Apart

On May 8, Caulfield — vice president of strategic alliances at Tavistock Development Company and president of the Lake Nona Institute — addressed UCF's College of Arts and Humanities and Nicholson School of Communication and Media. Both programs are filled with students pursuing careers in writing, journalism, design, and media: fields where AI has already begun displacing entry-level work. When she invoked the industrial revolution, the room heard something she apparently did not expect them to hear.

"Why say that in a room full of creatives?" Madison Fuentes, a UCF graduate in English creative writing, told local news outlet News 6 afterward. "I don't think that kids are having a hard time accepting it because we know that AI exists. I think we're just having a hard time acknowledging that it's taking away job opportunities from us."

Houda Eletr, a communication and media graduate who was among those who booed, called Caulfield a "corporate mouthpiece." Writing in Orlando Weekly, he said: "To stand in front of a graduating class of artists and communicators and discuss Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz is to spit on our efforts. Boo to AI and boo to your agenda."

Software engineer Cabel Sasser, watching the video on Bluesky, put it more simply: "When you're inside the bubble, you think everybody else is. But everybody isn't."

Two days later, at Carnegie Mellon — a school whose graduates build the systems those UCF students feel are replacing them — Huang told 5,800 engineers and computer scientists that "no generation has entered the world with more powerful tools or greater opportunities." They cheered.

The two reactions are not contradictions. They are the same story told from different sides of the same divide.

What Huang Actually Said

Huang's CMU address on May 10 was more substantive than the clips circulating suggest, and worth engaging with seriously on its own terms.

He received an honorary Doctor of Science and Technology degree and opened by connecting AI's origins to Carnegie Mellon's own history. He pointed to the work of Allen Newell, Herbert A. Simon, and Cliff Shaw, who in 1955–1956 developed the Logic Theorist — widely regarded as the first artificial intelligence program, designed to prove mathematical theorems from Russell and Whitehead's Principia Mathematica. (The work was largely done at the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, where Newell and Shaw were based, though Simon held a faculty position at what was then the Carnegie Institute of Technology.) In 1979, Carnegie Mellon established the Robotics Institute — the first academic department in the world devoted exclusively to robotics, founded by professors Raj Reddy and Angel Jordan with Westinghouse funding.

"AI started right here at Carnegie Mellon," Huang said.

He described AI as driving the largest technology infrastructure buildout in human history, and called it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to reindustrialize America." He addressed job displacement directly: "AI will not replace you, but someone who uses AI better might." And he included a call for safety and governance that received less coverage than his catchphrases: "Scientists and engineers have a profound responsibility to advance AI capabilities and AI safety together."

He also spoke personally — about arriving in the U.S. as a first-generation immigrant, delivering newspapers at 4 a.m. as a child, washing dishes at Denny's, and flying to Japan to personally beg Sega's CEO not to pull a critical early investment from a struggling NVIDIA. "It was embarrassing, humiliating, and one of the hardest things I have ever done," Huang said. Sega's CEO said yes.

The speech closed with the line that has since circulated most widely: "The answer is not to fear the future. The answer is to guide it wisely, build it responsibly, and ensure that its benefits reach as many people as possible."

It is also worth noting, as The Next Web observed, that NVIDIA is on its current trajectory the dominant private-sector force shaping the AI labor market. The students Huang addressed will in many cases work directly on NVIDIA infrastructure or for companies whose existence depends on NVIDIA silicon. A commencement address by Huang sits somewhere between a benediction and a business communication — which does not make it wrong, but is useful context for reading it.

The Numbers Behind the Boos

The UCF graduates were not reacting irrationally. The data on entry-level employment for the Class of 2026 is genuinely bleak.

According to a Handshake survey of 2,440 graduating seniors, more than 60% described themselves as pessimistic about their career prospects — up from 50% for the Class of 2024. Job postings on the platform fell 16% year-over-year while applications per role jumped 26%. More than half of hiring managers surveyed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers rated the entry-level market as "poor" or "fair." Nearly half of pessimistic students cited generative AI as a contributing reason.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that unemployment for bachelor's degree holders aged 22 to 27 rose to around 5.6% by late 2025 — the highest in four years, well above the national rate near 4%. One analysis cited by the Stanford Review put Q4 2025 graduate unemployment at 5.7%, worse than any point during the 2008 financial crisis.

Huang's "AI won't replace you, but someone who uses it better might" is a useful framing and, in the long run, probably correct. But it is also a conditional threat dressed as reassurance — one that locates the risk in the graduate's failure to adapt rather than in the structures producing the freeze. It is a position that happens to align neatly with the interests of the world's leading AI chip company.

Is AI Actually to Blame?

Whether AI is the primary driver of the current hiring freeze is, fairly, a contested question.

A Federal Reserve study analyzing data from more than a million firms found no direct link between AI adoption and reduced job postings. A Resume.org survey found that 59% of companies admit to emphasizing AI's role in layoffs because it "plays better with stakeholders than citing financial constraints." The Stanford Review drew parallels to the post-dot-com hiring freeze of 2001 — widely attributed to technology at the time, but driven more by the interest rate environment, and resolved relatively quickly once conditions changed.

Economists at the Economic Innovation Group have described today's dynamic as a "low-hire, low-fire" environment: not mass layoffs, but companies replacing departing workers with automation rather than new hires. "There's just a general slowdown in hiring and less churn," Adam Ozimek, the group's chief economist, told the New York Times. "And so those who need their first jobs are probably disproportionately affected."

Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has argued the real risk is a slow erosion of the entry-level pipeline — a market where fewer starting positions are created, making it harder for workers to accumulate the experience they need to advance at all. That framing is where Huang's argument and the data most converge: the premium on AI fluency may be less about avoiding replacement and more about staying competitive for a pool of opportunities that is shrinking regardless of cause.

The Industry's Own Shifting Story

Even within the AI industry, the public messaging on jobs has been notably unstable.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei spent much of 2025 as the sector's most prominent doomsayer on employment, warning repeatedly that AI could eliminate roughly 50% of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years, with unemployment potentially spiking to 10–20%. "We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming," he told Axios last May.

This month, speaking at an Anthropic press briefing on financial services in Manhattan, he reached for a very different framework: the Jevons Paradox, the economic principle that efficiency gains tend to increase overall consumption of a resource rather than reduce it. "If you automate 90% of the job," he said, "then everyone does the 10% of the job." The implication: AI may expand the total volume of knowledge work, rather than simply eliminating what exists today.

Huang's position has always been closer to this optimistic reading. Where Amodei was sounding alarms a year ago, Huang was pushing back publicly, arguing productivity gains create more jobs than they eliminate. Amodei now appears to be moving toward Huang's territory — whether because the evidence warrants it, or because it is easier to sell that story as your products reach the market, is not entirely clear.

What the Graduating Class Is Actually Facing

The UCF booing and the CMU applause both come from the same generation. The difference is field of study — and, by extension, which side of the AI economy they are likely to land on.

Computer science and engineering graduates at schools like CMU are, in many cases, the people who will build, maintain, and deploy the systems that everyone else is worried about. Their employment prospects remain comparatively strong, and AI genuinely does expand what they can do. Huang's message resonates because it reflects their reality.

Arts, humanities, communications, and many business graduates face a different market. The entry-level tasks that used to be their first rung — drafting copy, doing research, producing basic creative work — are precisely the tasks that AI tools now handle cheaply and at scale. For them, "learn to use AI better" is not obviously a solution when the thing AI has gotten good at is the work they trained to do.

The Handshake data makes this visible. Students and hiring managers view AI's job market impact very differently: more than half of hiring managers believe generative AI will create jobs; only 24% of graduating seniors agree.

That gap — between the people deploying the technology and the people whose work it is displacing — is what the UCF video actually captures. It is not anti-technology sentiment. It is a coherent response to a specific economic situation, expressed by people who have been told to be grateful for the thing affecting their prospects.

Caulfield called the boos "passion." She wasn't wrong, exactly. It just wasn't the kind she was expecting.