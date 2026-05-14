Samsung and SK Hynix Rise in Pre-Market as Trump-Xi Summit Lifts AI Chip Optimism Despite 3-Year Inflation High

South Korean memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix posted pre-market gains on Wednesday morning, May 14, as Wall Street's overnight rally in AI semiconductor stocks and the opening of the Trump-Xi Beijing summit lifted risk appetite on the Korea Exchange—even as a blowout April producer-price reading rattled bond markets.

Trump and Xi Begin Beijing Talks on Chips, Tariffs, and Rare Earths

The summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which began on Tuesday, May 13, is the clearest catalyst behind the broad rally in Korean equities. Talks are expected to cover semiconductor export controls, tariffs, rare earths, Taiwan, the Iran conflict, and AI—making the outcome directly relevant to Korean chipmakers whose products sit at the center of the U.S.-China technology rivalry. As Axios reported Wednesday, Trump and Xi "need each other" on chips: the U.S. dominates advanced AI compute while China controls critical minerals and lower-tier foundational semiconductors.

Overnight on Wall Street, Nvidia advanced 2.86 percent, Tesla rose 3.36 percent, and Boeing gained 1.24 percent, according to GoInvest, with analysts attributing the gains to investor optimism that the summit could reduce friction around AI infrastructure spending and chip export rules.

Pre-Market Figures: Samsung Near 286,000 Won, SK Hynix on Verge of 2 Million Won

According to Nextrade's pre-market session, as of 8:22 a.m. on May 14, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) was trading at 286,000 won (approximately US$192), up 2,000 won, or 0.70 percent, from its prior session close.

SK hynix (000660.KS) was at 1,996,000 won (approximately US$1,340), up 20,000 won, or 1.01 percent, placing it within striking distance of the 2,000,000 won threshold—a level the stock has never previously closed above.

The gains were not confined to memory chipmakers. Hyundai Motor rose 4.23 percent, LG Energy Solution gained 3.49 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 3.63 percent, HD Hyundai Electric climbed 3.05 percent, and Kia added 2.40 percent—a spread of buying that analysts read as a rotational market extending beyond the initial semiconductor surge.

Reading the Rally Against a 3-Year Inflation High

If you hold Korean equities or U.S. semiconductor stocks, Wednesday's session is the first test of how durable the rally is once the summit's glow meets genuine macro headwinds. The U.S. Producer Price Index rose 6 percent year-on-year in April 2026—the highest reading since December 2022 and well above the 4.9 percent consensus forecast, according to CNBC. The monthly gain of 1.4 percent was nearly triple estimates and the largest single-month move since March 2022.

A day earlier, the April Consumer Price Index came in at 3.8 percent annually—the highest level since May 2023—driven largely by energy prices tied to the Iran conflict. The Federal Reserve, with its benchmark rate anchored at 3.5 to 3.75 percent, faces mounting pressure: Fed futures traders now assign near-zero probability to a rate reduction in June, and some desk analysts are pricing in rate increases for later in the year.

For investors tracking Korea's benchmark KOSPI index—which set consecutive records for five straight sessions before pulling back 2.29 percent to 7,643.15 on May 12—the question is whether the index can reclaim the 8,000-point level it briefly touched on May 12 while inflation data and Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.

Analyst View: Profit-Taking Risk, But Rotation Intact

Han Ji-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said that while profit-taking pressure on semiconductor and auto stocks that surged sharply the prior session is expected, overall risk-on sentiment remains intact. Han added that a rotational market—in which buying interest disperses into other sectors—should emerge during the session.

The caution is grounded in data: since the start of May, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix had risen 21 percent and 31 percent respectively, according to Seoul Economic Daily. That pace of appreciation typically draws profit-taking from institutional investors.

Looming Risk: Samsung's Labor Talks Collapse; 18-Day Walkout Scheduled for May 21

The pre-market gains at Samsung carry an asterisk. Samsung's labor union and management failed to reach a wage agreement as of May 13, with the union announcing an 18-day general walkout from May 21 through June 7. KB Securities estimates a full walkout could disrupt 3 to 4 percent of global DRAM supply and 2 to 3 percent of NAND flash supply. Losses are estimated at approximately 1 trillion won ($671 million) per day, with prolonged disruptions risking the loss of key clients including Nvidia.

The dispute has roots in a 2025 settlement at SK hynix, which agreed to distribute 10 percent of annual operating profit to an employee performance bonus pool. That arrangement emboldened Samsung workers, who watched SK hynix post a 72 percent operating margin in Q1 2026—surpassing even Nvidia's 65 percent.

Three Variables That Will Determine Whether the Rally Holds

Three variables will determine whether the Korean equity rally holds through the end of the week: the tone of summit outcomes from Beijing on semiconductor export controls and tariffs; the trajectory of Fed language following the dual CPI/PPI shocks; and whether Samsung's labor dispute moves toward resolution before May 21.

As deVere CEO Nigel Green noted ahead of the summit, "open channels reduce volatility—closed channels increase it." For investors in Samsung and SK hynix, both statements apply right now.