Artificial intelligence chatbots are facing increasing criticism over how they handle sensitive personal information, particularly phone numbers and home addresses.

AI systems become more integrated into everyday life, but this means we have to deal with their data and privacy risks.

AI Chatbots Produce Different Privacy Responses

A recent MIT Technology Review investigation examining how major AI chatbots respond to requests for personal contact information revealed inconsistent results across platforms.

OpenAI's ChatGPT reportedly returned an outdated phone number and address tied to publicly accessible records from an older government document. Although the information was no longer current, the chatbot still surfaced real personal details during testing.

By comparison, xAI's Grok reportedly refused to provide personal phone numbers even after repeated prompts requesting the information.

Other AI platforms also demonstrated stricter privacy protections. Anthropic's Claude cited privacy concerns when responding to similar requests, while Perplexity AI blocked attempts to retrieve sensitive contact details entirely.

Google Gemini also declined to reveal private phone numbers but has reportedly identified contact information that had already been publicly shared by a journalist.

Read more: ChatGPT Users in the US Are Beginning to See Ads

AI Training Data Opens New Privacy Questions

Apparently, our data fed into an AI chatbot isn't safe. They could be leaked anywhere online. And it would not matter if it was retrieved from websites, archived databases, or public documents.

According to Gizmodo, even if information technically remains public, many users no longer expect outdated addresses or phone numbers to remain easily searchable through conversational AI systems.

Privacy advocates argue that AI-generated responses can make forgotten or buried information significantly easier to access.

The issue becomes especially concerning when chatbots accidentally provide inaccurate or unrelated phone numbers tied to innocent individuals.

In the case of ChatGPT, you can use the chatbot without an account, so no personal information will be shared. But still, don't attempt to input any sensitive data in the chat box.