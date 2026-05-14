Cerebras Raises $5.55B in Nasdaq Debut as Dow Crosses 50,000 and US Clears Nvidia H200 Sales to China

Cerebras Systems (Nasdaq: CBRS), the Sunnyvale, California-based maker of the world's largest AI processor, began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, May 14, after pricing 30 million shares at $185 the night before — well above its original range of $115 to $125 — and raising $5.55 billion in the largest US technology IPO since Uber went public in 2019. Shares opened at $350, an 89% premium to the offer price, and reached an intraday high of $385 before closing at $311.07 — still 68% above the IPO price.

The listing arrived on a day that set its own records: the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 50,063, recapturing 50,000 for the first time since February, while the S&P 500 finished at 7,501.24 — its first-ever close above 7,500 — driven by AI-related equities. The backdrop was equally charged geopolitically: in Beijing, President Trump met President Xi Jinping for their first summit since 2017, during which the US Commerce Department cleared roughly ten Chinese companies to purchase Nvidia's H200 AI accelerators — a move that lifted Nvidia shares and added momentum to the semiconductor sector on an already historic afternoon.

Cerebras Posted $510M in 2025 Revenue Before Going Public

The path to Thursday's debut was circuitous. Cerebras first filed to go public in September 2024 but withdrew its prospectus after scrutiny over its dependence on a single customer — Microsoft-backed G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI company that had accounted for 85% of Cerebras revenue in 2024. The company refiled in April 2026 with a substantially different financial picture: $510 million in 2025 revenue, up 76% year-over-year, alongside a swing to $237.8 million in net income from a loss of nearly $500 million the year prior.

CEO and co-founder Andrew Feldman — who holds a stake valued at roughly $1.9 billion at the IPO price — told CNBC on Thursday: "There's some whales out there, there's some really big customers. That is one of the characteristics of this market." His co-founder and CTO Sean Lie's stake is valued at approximately $1 billion.

WSE-3: One Chip, 900,000 Cores, the Size of an Entire Wafer

At the center of investor appetite is the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3): a single silicon processor built from an entire 300-millimeter TSMC 5nm wafer, measuring 46,225 mm² — roughly the footprint of an iPad. It integrates 4 trillion transistors and 900,000 AI-optimized cores onto one surface, delivering 125 petaflops of AI compute. Conventional chips are cut from a wafer into dozens of small dies, typically no larger than 800 mm². Cerebras uses the full wafer as one chip, eliminating the interconnect bottlenecks that constrain GPU clusters.

The architecture has practical consequences. Cerebras reported that its CS-3 system delivered Llama 4 Maverick inference at 2,500 tokens per second per user — more than double the throughput of Nvidia's flagship DGX B200 Blackwell system running the same 400-billion-parameter model. The tradeoff is cost and memory capacity: a CS-3 system carries a price tag of approximately $2–3 million and provides 44 GB of on-chip SRAM, compared to the 640 GB to 1.5 TB of high-bandwidth memory available on large GPU configurations.

Amazon and OpenAI Deals Repositioned Cerebras Before the IPO

Cerebras has spent the past year broadening its customer base beyond the UAE. In January, the company announced a $20 billion cloud services agreement with OpenAI, which has already launched AI models running on Cerebras hardware. In March, Amazon Web Services agreed to deploy Cerebras CS-3 systems in its data centers, giving developers access to the chips via Amazon Bedrock. Both Amazon and OpenAI hold warrants to purchase Cerebras stock. Investor demand for the IPO exceeded available shares by more than 20 times, according to Bloomberg, with Fidelity controlling about 11% and venture firm Benchmark holding around 9%.

Jensen Huang Flew to Beijing; H200 Licenses Followed

The semiconductor sector's day extended well beyond Cerebras. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined President Trump's delegation in Beijing — reportedly added to the trip after a last-minute invitation — alongside Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. During the summit, Reuters reported that the US Commerce Department issued export licenses for Nvidia's H200 accelerators to roughly ten Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com, with each approved buyer permitted to purchase up to 75,000 chips. No shipments had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

"What is at stake is not just one trip or one headline but the direction of AI supply chains, the shape of future export controls, and the degree to which US chip leadership remains monetizable in China," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note on Wednesday. For investors already buying Cerebras at a premium, the partial US–China chip détente removed a layer of tail risk that has weighed on semiconductor valuations since export-control escalations began in the early 2020s.

IPO Could Precede Larger Listings From SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic

Thursday's offering — the largest US tech IPO since Uber's 2019 debut — may be the opening act of a larger wave. Elon Musk's SpaceX, which merged with xAI in February, is preparing a share sale, while model developers OpenAI and Anthropic could follow later in 2026. For investors, Cerebras carries identifiable risks: the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE still accounts for 62% of revenue, manufacturing yield on wafer-scale silicon at production volumes remains unproven, and the company's cloud pivot puts it in direct competition with Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave.

Whether the $56.4 billion fully diluted valuation implied at the IPO price holds depends on factors the market cannot price with precision today: hyperscaler willingness to redesign training pipelines around novel hardware, software ecosystem adoption, and whether Cerebras can diversify its revenue base as aggressively as it has signaled. The market delivered its opening verdict with unusual force. The question for the next twelve months is whether the operating results can follow.