Cisco Eliminates 4,000 Jobs on the Same Day It Reports $15.8B Record Revenue, Blaming AI Pivot

Cisco Systems began notifying roughly 4,000 employees on May 14, 2026, that their jobs were eliminated — the same day the San Jose networking giant posted record quarterly revenue of $15.8 billion, a 12 percent year-on-year gain — because the company is reallocating investment to AI infrastructure at a pace it says cannot wait. For the approximately 4,000 workers losing their livelihoods, and the hundreds of thousands of enterprise IT professionals who may follow, the announcement crystallises the central labour question of 2026: can a company this profitable justify eliminating this many jobs?

$9 Billion in AI Orders Is Driving Cisco to Abandon Enterprise IT Roles

Cisco CFO Mark Patterson told analysts Wednesday that the restructuring was "not a savings-driven" exercise, calling it instead a rapid reallocation of resources toward silicon, optics, security, and AI. The company has booked $5.3 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers so far in its fiscal year and now projects roughly $9 billion in total AI orders for all of fiscal 2026 — up from an earlier estimate of $5 billion.

The surge is coming from cloud giants — Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta — spending at historic rates on compute clusters that need dense, high-bandwidth networking. Cisco describes the environment as a "networking supercycle", and its third-quarter data supports the description: networking product orders climbed more than 50 percent year-on-year, and data-centre switching orders rose more than 40 percent.

CEO Chuck Robbins framed the decision in maximalist terms. "The companies that will win in the AI era will be those with focus, urgency, and the discipline to continuously shift investment toward the areas where demand and long-term value creation are strongest," Robbins wrote in a public blog post. Investors responded by pushing Cisco shares up roughly 20 percent in extended trading.

This Is Cisco's Fourth Major Restructuring in Three Years — While Robbins Earns $52M

The 4,000 positions announced Wednesday are not an isolated response to a crisis. Cisco executed two separate rounds of layoffs in 2024, cutting a combined 5,600 jobs — about 7 percent of its workforce at the time — and trimmed more than 150 additional roles in 2025. Wednesday's announcement is the fourth significant reduction in headcount since early 2024.

The pattern carries a pointed contrast. According to public filings, Robbins was on track to earn more than $52 million in executive compensation in 2025. When TechCrunch asked whether he planned to reduce his compensation package alongside the headcount reductions, a Cisco spokesperson declined to comment. The company also faces a separate legal question from its 2025 round of cuts: Chicago-based law firm Strauss Borrelli said it was investigating whether Cisco violated U.S. labor laws, arguing that affected employees may be owed 60 days of advance notice, severance, and benefits under federal statute.

There is also a credibility gap in Cisco's public communications. As recently as August 2025, Robbins told CNBC that he did not want to "get rid of a bunch of people right now," preferring instead that engineers "innovate faster and be more productive." Days later, Cisco announced layoffs citing AI efficiency gains. Wednesday's announcement is the latest iteration of that pattern.

85,000 Tech Jobs Cut in Four Months — AI Is the Most Cited Reason in 2026

Cisco is not acting alone. U.S. technology companies announced 33,361 job cuts in April 2026 alone, bringing the sector's total for the first four months of the year to 85,411 — a 33 percent increase over the same period in 2025, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. AI was the most cited reason for layoffs in April, accounting for 26 percent of all job cuts that month, per Challenger's data.

Snap, parent company of Snapchat, announced 1,000 layoffs in April — 16 percent of its full-time workforce — with CEO Evan Spiegel explicitly citing AI in a memo made public via an SEC filing. "Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence enable our teams to reduce repetitive work," Spiegel wrote. Snap projects the cuts will reduce its annualised cost base by more than $500 million by the second half of 2026. Cloudflare, meanwhile, announced plans to eliminate 1,100 positions — roughly 20 percent of its workforce — even as its Q1 revenue grew 34 percent, citing an "agentic AI-first operating model."

Taken together, over 92,000 tech workers had been laid off through late April 2026, according to Layoffs.fyi, bringing the cumulative total since 2020 to nearly 900,000. Daniel Zhao, chief economist at job site Glassdoor, noted that the tech sector recorded the sharpest year-on-year drop in employee confidence of any industry, falling 6.8 percentage points in March. "Because natural attrition isn't happening as much, companies are being more aggressive about pushing people out the door," Zhao said.

Gartner: Cutting Headcount to Prove AI Returns Is "Misplaced" — and the Data Backs That Up

The strategic premise behind Cisco's pivot — and those of its peers — is now being directly challenged by research published days before the announcement. Gartner surveyed 350 global enterprises with annual revenue above $1 billion, all of them piloting or deploying AI and intelligent automation, and found that roughly 80 percent had cut staff as a result. The returns from those cuts were essentially zero. Companies that reduced their workforces reported nearly identical financial outcomes to those that did not.

"Many CEOs turn to layoffs to demonstrate quick AI returns; however, this disposition is misplaced," said Helen Poitevin, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. "Workforce reductions may create budget room, but they do not create return. Organisations that improve ROI are not those that eliminate the need for people, but those that amplify them." Poitevin said the companies reporting the highest gains from AI were consistently the ones investing in upskilling and redesigned roles — not the ones reducing headcount.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has further complicated the picture. "There's some AI washing where people are blaming AI for layoffs they would otherwise do," Altman said in February 2026, adding that real AI displacement is also happening — but that the two phenomena are not easily distinguished from the outside. Gartner itself forecasts that by 2027, 50 percent of companies that attributed headcount reductions to AI will rehire staff to perform similar functions under different job titles.

Enterprise IT Workers Face a Shrinking Market; AI Infrastructure Engineers Face the Opposite

For the people directly affected — enterprise IT professionals, network administrators, and support engineers — the employment picture is deteriorating in a specific and documented way. A 2026 Motion Recruitment study found that AI adoption is slowing hiring for entry-level and generalised IT roles while demand for AI engineering positions remains strong. Tech salaries are broadly flat from 2025 with the exception of specialised roles such as AI infrastructure engineers.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows layoffs in professional and business services — sectors most exposed to AI — rose by 150,000 in March year-on-year, according to analysis by Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni. Unlike earlier automation waves, which disproportionately affected blue-collar work, this cycle is centred on office and knowledge roles — the occupations historically viewed as automation-resistant.

Cisco has said it will offer affected workers severance, pro-rated bonus payments, one year of access to Cisco University courses and certifications, and job placement support through a programme that has reportedly helped about 75 percent of participants secure new roles. Critics note, however, that the certification pathway Cisco is pointing workers toward — AI networking, silicon design, cybersecurity — requires retraining of a depth and duration that severance packages rarely cover.

What Happens If the Supercycle Ends

Cisco's raised revenue forecast reflects confidence that hyperscaler demand is structural rather than cyclical — a position CEO Robbins defended on The Verge's Decoder podcast, pushing back against the notion that AI infrastructure spending is a bubble. Ryan Lee, senior vice president at investment firm Direxion, endorsed that framing, arguing that the post-announcement surge in Cisco's share price "validates that this capex is about more than just chips."

The counter-argument is structural. University of Pennsylvania researchers Brett Hemenway Falk and Gerry Tsoukalas published a working paper in March 2026 arguing that competitive pressure traps companies in what they call an "automation arms race," displacing workers beyond what is collectively rational. In their model, the firms laying people off erode the consumer spending that their own revenues ultimately depend on — a dynamic they argue no amount of executive rationalisation can correct without regulatory intervention.

For workers and employers navigating the transition now, the relevant question is not whether the supercycle is real — Cisco's order data suggests it is — but whether the speed and scale of human displacement is proportionate to the business necessity claimed. With 85,000 tech jobs already gone in the first four months of 2026, and Gartner finding that the layoffs are not even delivering the promised returns, that question is becoming harder to dismiss as a secondary concern.