Writer Inputs Simple ChatGPT Prompt to Help Reduce AI Hallucinations, Improve Accuracy

ChatGPT users have become increasingly familiar with a persistent issue known as AI hallucinations. These occur when chatbots generate incorrect information, invent nonexistent details, or present outdated facts with high confidence.

Large language models are designed to respond quickly and conversationally. However, when they lack reliable data, they may fill in gaps by making assumptions that sound plausible but are not necessarily accurate. This can result in fabricated quotes, incorrect business details, or outdated information being presented as fact.

However, a writer recently shared how he ended up reducing chatbot hallucinations through a simple prompt.

New Prompt Technique Improves AI Transparency

A large number of users are experimenting with a prompt technique designed to improve AI accuracy and reduce overconfidence.

TechRadar writer Eric Hal Schwartz asks the model to "act as a hostile AI auditor and assume unsupported specifics are false by default. Mark all uncertain, inferred, or weakly supported claims clearly."

According to him, the goal is not to eliminate AI creativity, but to force the model to clearly separate verified information from speculation.

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More Cautious Responses and Reduced Overconfidence

Early user reports suggest that this approach significantly changes how ChatGPT responds. Instead of delivering confident but potentially incorrect answers, the AI becomes more cautious and analytical.

For example, travel recommendations may include disclaimers about outdated schedules or uncertain availability. Technical troubleshooting responses may outline multiple possible causes rather than presenting a single definitive explanation.

Thanks to this shift, it helps users better understand what is known, what is assumed, and what requires verification.

Improved Clarity, Not Perfect Accuracy

While the technique does not fully eliminate hallucinations, it encourages greater transparency in responses. The model becomes more explicit about uncertainty and avoids overstating weak or unverified claims.

Even product suggestions become more grounded, with clearer warnings that real-world performance may vary from advertised specifications.

Just recently, a French toast lover was curious whether any of the available chatbots could recreate a recipe for his childhood comfort food. It turned out that ChatGPT's approach was better than Google Gemini.