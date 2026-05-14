Microsoft Upgrades Edge Browser With Smarter Copilot AI For Personalized Browsing

Microsoft is deepening its push into artificial intelligence by integrating more advanced Copilot features into its Edge browser. While the company has recently slowed efforts to expand Copilot across Xbox platforms, it continues to invest heavily in AI-driven browsing tools for desktop and mobile users.

The latest updates transform Copilot from a basic chatbot into a more active digital assistant designed to analyze user activity, organize information, and provide real-time personalized recommendations.

Copilot in Edge Gains Smarter Context Awareness

According to Microsoft, Copilot in Edge can now scan open tabs, compare products, summarize webpages, and provide contextual answers without requiring users to switch between applications.

The upgraded assistant also uses browsing history to deliver tailored suggestions based on previous activity.

Microsoft has demonstrated features where Copilot recommends products from earlier shopping sessions and generates audio-style podcast summaries based on active browser content.

These improvements are now rolling out beyond desktop and extending to the mobile version of Microsoft Edge, expanding Copilot's reach across devices.

'Browse With Copilot' Replaces Older AI Mode

CNET reports that Microsoft is also transitioning away from its earlier Copilot Mode and replacing it with a new system called "Browse With Copilot."

The updated experience introduces more interactive capabilities, including the ability to generate quizzes, build study guides, and organize browsing sessions into searchable categories.

Users can still access Copilot through a dedicated button in the top-right corner of the browser, maintaining easy access while integrating deeper AI functionality into everyday browsing.

Privacy Concerns Grow Alongside AI Integration

Microsoft says Copilot only accesses user data when activated and collects limited information intended to improve personalization. Users are also given the option to adjust privacy settings or disable AI features entirely.

However, concerns persist around the growing use of "agentic browsing," where Copilot remembers past interactions and builds long-term personalization profiles.

The software maker has also advised users not to input sensitive information such as financial data, medical records, or government identification details while using AI-assisted features.