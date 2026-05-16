Rotterdam Erects Quarantine Cabins for Hondius Crew: History’s First Shipboard Andes Hantavirus Outbreak Reaches Final Port

Dutch health authorities assembled 23 prefabricated quarantine cabins on the Rotterdam dockside on Friday after the MV Hondius — carrying the final 27 people connected to the first documented shipboard outbreak of Andes hantavirus in history — confirmed it will reach Rotterdam on Monday morning, 18 May. The ship has already claimed three lives, infected at least eight people across more than a dozen countries, and forced a Dutch hospital into a six-week quarantine of its own staff after a safety-protocol failure — all while its operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, initially declined to change its summer Arctic sailing schedule.

Friday: Quarantine Cabins Go Up, Operator Reconsidering Schedule

On Friday, 15 May, the Rotterdam-Rijnmond regional health service (GGD) confirmed it will test all crew and medical personnel upon arrival. Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans and Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen co-signed a letter to parliament formally designating Rotterdam as the national handling port for infectious-disease shipping cases. Authorities have not yet decided whether the cabins will serve as the site for the complete mandatory 42-day isolation period.

Separately, Oceanwide Expeditions — which as recently as Monday said it did "not foresee changes" to operations, including a new Arctic cruise beginning 29 May — told the Associated Press on Wednesday that it expected clarity on the sailing schedule "by the end of this week." No revised schedule had been published as of Saturday morning.

11 Cases, 3 Deaths, Passengers Quarantined Across 13 Countries

As of 15 May, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) confirmed 11 total cases linked to the Hondius: eight laboratory-confirmed, two probable, and one inconclusive. Three people have died. The WHO's latest Disease Outbreak News notes that since its 8 May update, two additional confirmed cases emerged — one passenger who developed symptoms during a repatriation flight to France, and one in Spain — alongside one inconclusive US case that is being retested. The working hypothesis remains that the index case acquired the infection through rodent exposure before boarding in South America, with subsequent human-to-human transmission occurring aboard the ship.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention activated its Emergency Operations Center at Level 3 on 7 May — the lowest of three tiers — and dispatched teams to the Canary Islands and to the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Former passengers are now hospitalised or under quarantine in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Saint Helena, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United States.

Why This Pathogen Is a Virological Outlier — and Why That Matters for Contacts

The Andes virus (ANDV) is the only known hantavirus strain capable of spreading between humans, doing so through close, sustained contact and possibly via airborne transmission. Symptoms take 4 to 42 days to appear after exposure, which means anyone who spent time near a confirmed case aboard the Hondius could still develop the illness. The WHO emphasises the risk of a broader epidemic is low because previous outbreaks have been confined to close-contact settings — but that very characteristic is what makes the Hondius situation medically novel: a confined vessel carrying passengers from 23 nations, many of whom dispersed internationally before the cluster was formally identified on 14 April.

Argentine researcher Gustavo Palacios has noted that in the 2018–2019 Epuyén outbreak in Chubut Province — the most carefully documented prior cluster — transmission occurred during ordinary social interaction, not only during prolonged close contact. Palacios also emphasised that conditions on a cruise ship are different from those in a remote Patagonian town, complicating direct comparisons.

Researchers Say WHO Mask Guidance Falls Short; Stanford Physician Warns Against Home Quarantine

The response has drawn direct criticism from independent scientists. A World Health Network paper co-authored by complexity scientist Yaneer Bar-Yam and colleagues argues that WHO guidance on protective equipment is inconsistent, recommending surgical masks in some settings and respirators in others. The authors state that surgical masks "are not designed to protect against airborne infectious particles" and call on the WHO to mandate N95, FFP2, or FFP3 respirators as the universal standard for anyone in contact with suspected or confirmed Andes virus cases. The paper also recommends a 45-day quarantine period rather than the 42-day standard currently applied — arguing that the incubation window may extend beyond the WHO threshold.

On home quarantine, Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford Medicine, warned that releasing passengers into the community "opens up unnecessary risks." Karan said: "What happens if they go home to quarantine and they start to get sick? Now you have to transport them to a center that has a biocontainment unit, which very few do. Having people go back home doesn't seem to make very much sense."

The CDC's Dr. Brendan Jackson, acting director of the high-consequence pathogens and pathology division, pushed back, telling reporters the agency wants to handle the situation "in the least restrictive way possible" and that officials are assessing whether individual passengers have the resources — such as separate rooms — to isolate safely at home.

Davidson Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University School of Public Health, went further, saying the first set of passengers should not have been allowed to leave the ship without "a systematic plan in place for testing, contact tracing, and monitoring of symptoms." Approximately 30 passengers disembarked internationally before the cluster was formally recognised on 14 April.

Dutch Hospital's Safety Failure Sends 12 Staff Into Six-Week Quarantine

The outbreak has already caused documented harm beyond the ship. On 7 May, Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen admitted a Hondius patient and processed the patient's blood under standard procedures instead of the stricter protocol required for Andes hantavirus. The hospital also disposed of the patient's urine without following the most recent international regulations. As a result, 12 hospital workers entered a six-week precautionary quarantine — eight at home, four at an undisclosed location.

Trade union CNV described the breach as "incomprehensible," with board member Bart Schnoor placing responsibility on hospital management. "They acted negligently," Schnoor said. "It was known that this involved hantavirus, so it was no surprise. In that case, you must be alert to the latest developments." Radboudumc acknowledged the failure, attributing it to human error and stating that the most current international hantavirus guideline "was not yet available to our staff." Dutch Health Minister Hermans told parliament the protocols followed were strict, though not the strictest applicable.

23 International Crew Members Face Weeks in Rotterdam; Philippines Confirms All Nationals Test Negative

Of the 27 people aboard the Hondius: 25 are crew and two are RIVM public health officials who boarded to oversee the final leg. Four Dutch nationals will complete quarantine at home. The remaining 23 international crew are 17 Filipinos, four Ukrainians, one Russian, and one Polish national. The ship also carries the body of a German passenger who died on board on 2 May.

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers confirmed on Friday that all 38 Filipino nationals linked to the Hondius have tested negative for hantavirus. Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters: "They all tested negative. We don't know anyone who is symptomatic at this stage." Of the 38, 21 are already in the Netherlands under quarantine and the remaining 17 are aboard the ship. The RIVM recommended that all 17 Filipino crew members complete their full six-week quarantine in the Netherlands, citing limited capacity to enforce quarantine and deliver adequate medical care in the Philippines.

Oregon Oncologist Who Treated Patients Aboard Clears Biocontainment; Kansas and Minnesota Monitor Secondary Exposures

The most closely watched American case has now resolved in the patient's favour. Dr. Stephen Kornfeld, an oncologist from Bend, Oregon, who volunteered to care for ill passengers aboard the Hondius, was initially placed in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after a nasal swab returned a "faintly positive" result. On 14 May, the hospital announced he had tested negative on retesting and moved him to the standard National Quarantine Unit alongside 15 other Americans. The CDC confirmed Thursday that there are currently no confirmed US cases. Kornfeld had described early symptoms — night sweats, chills, mild respiratory illness, and more than two weeks of severe fatigue — that he said were treated at the time as an ordinary viral illness.

Separately, Kansas health officials are monitoring three people who were not on the cruise but had high-risk exposure to a confirmed case, and Minnesota's Department of Health is tracking one individual who may have been exposed through contact with a Hondius passenger — illustrating how second-generation exposure risks can ripple outward from a single shipboard cluster.

Ship Will Be Disinfected Under RIVM Protocol; Cleaning Crew Exempted From Quarantine

Following disembarkation, the Hondius itself will undergo full decontamination by a specialised external contractor operating under RIVM guidelines that incorporate WHO recommendations and were developed in consultation with Rotterdam's municipal health service. Personal protective equipment protocols have been specifically designed so that cleaning staff will not be required to enter quarantine afterward. Whether all 23 foreign crew members will remain in Rotterdam for the complete 42-day period is expected to be resolved in the coming days, Dutch authorities said.

What Travellers, Healthcare Workers, and Anyone With Ship Contacts Should Do Now

Anyone who travelled on the MV Hondius since its departure from Ushuaia, Argentina on 1 April — or who has since had close contact with a passenger — should contact their national public health authority immediately. Symptom onset can occur up to 42 days after exposure; the ECDC notes no new cases or deaths have been reported since its last update, but that window has not yet fully closed for the most recently exposed individuals.

For healthcare workers who may receive Hondius-connected patients, the Radboudumc breach has concrete implications: standard blood-handling and waste-disposal procedures are insufficient for Andes hantavirus. The ECDC has published specific laboratory testing guidance for high-risk contacts. There is currently no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, though the WHO states that early detection and treatment improves survival rates. Fatality rates for Andes virus infection have been estimated at 20 to 40 percent in prior outbreaks.