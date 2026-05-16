SpaceX Files for the Largest IPO Ever While Absorbing a $4.94 Billion Loss From Its xAI Merger

SpaceX accelerated its IPO timeline on Friday, targeting a June 12 Nasdaq debut under the ticker SPCX and a public prospectus release as early as May 21 — weeks ahead of schedule — as the rocket and satellite company seeks to raise up to $75 billion at a valuation above $2 trillion in what would be the largest initial public offering in history. The acceleration, reported by Reuters on May 16, comes as three of the largest U.S. public pension funds publicly challenged SpaceX's governance structure this week, warning that the offering would give CEO Elon Musk permanent, near-unchecked control over a company whose shares could be forced into the retirement accounts of millions of Americans within days of listing.

Prospectus Expected Within Days as Timeline Shifts Forward

The new schedule pulls forward a listing that had originally targeted late June — around Musk's birthday — with a faster-than-expected SEC review credited for the shift, according to three sources familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. SpaceX now aims for a roadshow launch around June 4, pricing on June 11, and a first day of trading on June 12. The public S-1 prospectus, which will contain the first-ever audited financial statements of the combined SpaceX-xAI entity, is expected to land on the SEC's EDGAR database as early as May 21.

SpaceX confidentially filed its S-1 with the SEC on April 1, 2026, confirmed independently by Bloomberg, Reuters, and CNBC. The offering is led by a 21-bank syndicate including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup. The $75 billion target raise would be roughly 2.5 times the size of Saudi Aramco's 2019 record. Up to 30 percent of the offering is reportedly reserved for retail investors — approximately three times the standard allocation for an offering of this size — a structure critics say places ordinary savers in the path of a complex, opaque listing.

xAI Merger Turned a Profitable Rocket Company Into a Loss-Maker

The combined entity that public investors are being asked to price is not the SpaceX of prior years. A February 2026 all-stock merger with xAI — Musk's AI company, which owns the Grok model and the X social media platform — valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion. It also imported xAI's cash burn onto SpaceX's balance sheet for the first time.

According to Reuters' review of the draft S-1, the combined company generated $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025 and posted a net loss of $4.94 billion. That is a sharp reversal from 2024, when SpaceX on a standalone basis posted an estimated $791 million profit. The swing is almost entirely attributable to xAI, which contributed $3.2 billion in revenue while burning approximately $14 billion in cash — consuming, by itself, more cash than all other SpaceX operations generate.

Starlink, the satellite internet business, is the only profitable segment. It contributed $11.4 billion in revenue and $4.42 billion in operating income in 2025, and crossed 10 million subscribers across 160 countries in February 2026. The rocket launch business added $4.1 billion. xAI, despite its $3.2 billion revenue contribution, accounts for the entire net loss through its capital expenditure and operating burn. Public investors are being asked to value all three businesses — a satellite utility, a launch provider, and a cash-consuming AI lab — on a single consolidated income statement that masks the profitability of the first two.

On May 6, SpaceX strengthened its AI infrastructure story when Anthropic announced an agreement to use all compute capacity at SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee — giving SpaceX a named, paying enterprise customer for its AI division weeks before the prospectus drops. The deal grants Anthropic access to more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs and over 300 megawatts of compute, and includes Anthropic's expressed interest in partnering on orbital AI data centers, a speculative concept that SpaceX has cited in its S-1 as part of a $28.5 trillion total addressable market.

CalPERS and New York Pension Funds Call Governance Structure "Extreme"

The offering's governance terms are drawing the most pointed institutional opposition. On May 14, leaders of CalPERS, the New York State Common Retirement Fund, and the New York City pension system — three funds managing a combined $1 trillion in assets — published a letter demanding a meeting with SpaceX executives and calling its planned corporate structure "the most management-favourable governance structure ever brought to the U.S. public markets."

The three executives — CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and New York City Comptroller Mark Levine — focused their objections on what Reuters has described as a dual-class structure giving Musk 83.8 percent of voting control despite owning 42.5 percent of equity, a provision requiring Musk's own consent for his removal as CEO, mandatory arbitration clauses that bar shareholders from bringing class-action lawsuits, and a Texas incorporation structure that raises the ownership threshold for shareholder proposals to $1 million or 3 percent of shares.

"The current proposed structure makes it nearly impossible to ensure strong safeguards are in place to preserve the company's financial and reputational value, limits transparency, thwarts the opportunity for accountability, and overall, dangerously undermines investor rights," Levine said in a public statement.

The pension fund challenge followed a May 7 letter from the American Federation of Teachers, whose president Randi Weingarten wrote to SEC Chair Paul Atkins demanding "extraordinary scrutiny" of the offering. Weingarten called the valuation — which the AFT pegged at around 200 times cash flows — a figure that "defies financial logic," and warned that retirement accounts belonging to the union's 1.8 million members could be pulled into SpaceX shares within days of listing through index-fund mechanics, without their active consent. SpaceX and the SEC both declined to comment.

Nasdaq's Fast-Entry Rule Could Force Pension Funds Into SpaceX Within 15 Days

A central concern raised by both the pension funds and the AFT is a Nasdaq rule change that took effect May 1, 2026, allowing newly listed companies to enter the Nasdaq 100 benchmark within 15 days of listing — rather than waiting the traditional three months — if their market capitalisation ranks among the top 40 index members. At a $2 trillion valuation, SpaceX would comfortably qualify.

Alexandra Merz, CEO of L&F Investor Services, estimated that Nasdaq-100 tracking funds alone could generate $8 billion to $12 billion in forced passive demand for SpaceX shares shortly after the IPO. The AFT has asked the SEC to collaborate with Nasdaq and S&P to reverse the fast-entry rule before the listing. Because so much stock will be held by Musk, employees, and long-term backers — Alphabet reportedly holds an estimated 5 to 6 percent — the freely tradeable public float will be small relative to the company's size, a combination that critics warn sets up price discovery driven by scarcity and institutional compulsion rather than fundamental valuation.

Starlink Generates Profit; Starship and xAI Generate Risk

Stripped of the record-size framing, the investment decision rests on three businesses with sharply different financial profiles. Starlink is the engine: its subscriber base more than doubled in 2025, and independent analysts at Payload projected revenue growth of roughly 80 percent in 2026. Its reported weak point, flagged in S-1 excerpts reviewed by Reuters, is declining average revenue per user as the subscriber mix shifts toward lower-priced international and consumer tiers.

The launch business is structurally entrenched. SpaceX flew 170 Falcon 9 missions in 2025 and holds NASA's Human Landing System contract for the Artemis III Moon landing, now targeting mid-2027. Its deep integration into U.S. national-security launch and NASA programmes gives it pricing power no competitor approaches — but it is, on its own, the smallest revenue contributor of the three segments.

xAI is the question mark. Capital expenditure at the combined company surged nearly fivefold from $5.6 billion in 2024 to $20.7 billion in 2025, with $12.7 billion of that directed at AI initiatives — exceeding spending on core space and satellite operations. The S-1 reportedly describes orbital AI data centres as part of the company's long-term strategy, but the hardware does not yet exist. A January 2026 FCC filing requested authorisation to launch up to one million solar-powered low-Earth-orbit satellites configured as edge computing nodes — a proposal that has not cleared regulatory review.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said: "SpaceX could be one of the most divisive IPOs in a decade. Institutional investors will pressure Musk to define his focus. Managing two trillion-dollar public companies concurrently is a governance challenge that will dominate the roadshow."

Valuation Quintupled in 12 Months, Driven Partly by an Unprofitable AI Merger

SpaceX was valued at roughly $350 billion in a May 2025 private tender. By December 2025 it was around $800 billion. The February 2026 xAI merger set a combined $1.25 trillion. The current IPO target above $2 trillion means the valuation has roughly quintupled in twelve months, with a substantial portion of that increase coming from the acquisition of a money-losing AI company and an option on data centres that have not been built.

At $2 trillion against roughly $18.7 billion of 2025 revenue, SpaceX would trade at around 266 times its 2025 EBITDA — well above the 16-to-36 times multiples of Meta, Alphabet, and Nvidia, and higher than Tesla's 119 times multiple. The bull case rests on Starlink's trajectory as a global communications utility, launch dominance, government and defence demand, and the speculative role of space-based AI infrastructure. Only the first two currently generate profit.

The $20 billion bridge loan disclosed in S-1 excerpts adds a near-term constraint: the terms reportedly allow lenders to require SpaceX to direct IPO proceeds toward repayment within six months of listing if the loan is not refinanced beforehand, meaning a meaningful share of the record raise may be spoken for before it reaches operations.

Retail Investors Face Three Times the Normal Allocation and Three Times the Complexity

SpaceX is reserving up to 30 percent of the offering for retail investors, roughly three times the standard allocation for a mega-IPO. The AFT's Weingarten warned that this structure steers ordinary savers toward a company whose disclosures are "shrouded in ambiguity" before audited financials are available. The public S-1, expected as early as May 21, will be the first time anyone outside SpaceX's existing investor base can read the company's audited income statement, cash flow statement, and full risk factors for the combined entity.

The public prospectus will also contain the final governance terms, the complete use-of-proceeds breakdown, related-party transaction disclosures covering Musk-controlled entities including Tesla, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, and the lockup structure that will determine when insiders can sell. Any one of those sections can move the perceived valuation by hundreds of billions of dollars, and none is currently public.

For any investor — retail or institutional — the practical step is the same one the pension fund leaders are demanding from SpaceX directly: read the prospectus before committing capital, model Starlink and the launch business as separate entities rather than accepting the consolidated loss figure, and weigh what governance without recourse is worth at a $2 trillion entry price.