Google DMA Fine Breaks EU Record: Search Self-Preferencing Ruling Due

The European Commission is finalizing the largest fine ever imposed under the Digital Markets Act, targeting Alphabet's Google for systematically ranking its own shopping, flight, and hotel services above rival comparison platforms in Search — a penalty in the "high triple-digit million euro" range that Brussels expects to announce before its August recess, Germany's Handelsblatt reported May 25, confirmed by Reuters.

The ruling would mark a turning point for EU tech regulation: after more than two years of proceedings, negotiations, and rejected remedy proposals, Europe's most powerful tech watchdog is abandoning its preference for compliance talks and moving to financial punishment. Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier has framed the decision explicitly as a compliance tool rather than a windfall — the Commission, he said, is "more interested in finding future compliance solutions with Google than simply issuing a fine" — but the scale of the penalty signals that Google's proposed fixes have fallen far short of what Brussels demanded. Source: TNW reporting on the Handelsblatt-Reuters disclosure

What Google Search Self-Preferencing Actually Means

Google Search self-preferencing is the practice of giving Google's own vertical services — Google Shopping, Google Flights, Google Hotels — more prominent formatting, placement, and visibility in search results than equivalent third-party services competing for the same user queries. When a user in Europe searches for a flight, Google Flights results appear with richer formatting and higher positioning than results from rival booking aggregators, regardless of whether those rivals offer better prices or options.

The Digital Markets Act, which became binding on designated tech "gatekeepers" including Alphabet in March 2024, explicitly prohibits this under Article 6(5). The Commission opened a formal non-compliance investigation in March 2024 and issued preliminary findings on March 19, 2025, concluding that Google's ranking practices violated the law's requirement for "transparent, fair and non-discriminatory" treatment of third-party services.

Google has pushed back hard, arguing the changes Brussels demands have already "created a second-rate experience for Europeans to the benefit of a few self-interested complainants." The company has signaled it intends to challenge any adverse ruling before the EU's General Court in Luxembourg, a process that typically takes several years to resolve.

How the Fine Became the Largest-Ever DMA Penalty

The DMA gives the Commission authority to fine designated gatekeepers up to 10% of their global annual turnover for a first violation and up to 20% for repeat breaches. On Alphabet's most recently reported revenues, the 10% ceiling would exceed $35 billion — making the high triple-digit million euro figure under consideration a fraction of the theoretical maximum, and a deliberate choice by Brussels to prioritize behavioral change over maximum punishment.

The fine would surpass every prior penalty imposed under the Digital Markets Act, which came into force in 2022. The deliberate restraint is the Commission's stated strategy: Regnier has been clear that Brussels wants structural compliance from Google, not the highest available number. Google has made partial concessions during the proceedings — hence a fine below the maximum — but those concessions have not satisfied regulators' core demand for equal and non-discriminatory placement of third-party services.

The Commission has declined to confirm the Handelsblatt figure. A formal decision is expected within weeks.

Rivals and Publishers Waited Two Years for This Decision

Eighteen European industry organizations spanning travel platforms, music streaming services, publishing groups, broadcast media, startups, and consumer groups wrote directly to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in March 2026, demanding a formal non-compliance decision before March 25 — the two-year mark since proceedings opened. That deadline passed without action.

In May 2026, over 30 civil society organizations led by Open Markets Institute Europe wrote to von der Leyen expressing "grave concern" that a DMA fine originally scheduled for March 2026 had reportedly been delayed by her personal intervention. Max von Thun of Open Markets Institute Europe described that delay as a "serious blow to Europe's digital sovereignty," arguing that enforcing laws free from external pressure is essential for democratic institutions.

Reporting by Der Standard on May 26 indicated that the Commission's internal proceedings had been complete for some time but that von der Leyen held back the announcement to avoid worsening already-strained US trade relations. The fine comes shortly after the EU and the United States finalized a customs trade agreement, and a fresh high-profile penalty against a flagship American tech company is expected to draw a reaction from Washington.

Google's Antitrust Track Record in Europe

The search self-preferencing case is not an isolated dispute — it is the latest episode in a 15-year conflict between Google and Brussels. The Commission has previously fined Google €2.42 billion in 2017 for Google Shopping practices, €4.34 billion in 2018 for Android ecosystem abuses, €1.49 billion in 2019 for online advertising restrictions, and €2.95 billion in September 2025 for adtech self-preferencing. Google's accumulated EU competition fines now exceed €11 billion.

Each case has followed a similar arc: investigation, preliminary findings, rejected remedy proposals, a fine, an appeal to the General Court, and years of litigation. The DMA was specifically designed to accelerate that cycle by setting ex-ante rules gatekeepers must follow in advance, rather than adjudicating abuse after the fact. The €2.4 billion Google Shopping penalty was upheld by the EU's top court only in 2024, eight years after it was first issued. The DMA case has already taken over two years to reach the fining stage.

What the AI Search Investigations Add to the Picture

Running parallel to the search self-preferencing case is a separate proceeding, opened in November 2025, examining Google's alleged demotion of news publishers in search results. A third investigation, opened in December 2025, focuses on whether Google's use of web publishers' content — including YouTube uploads — for training its AI products disadvantages rival AI developers.

The Handelsblatt report also flagged the Commission's concern that Google's AI Overviews feature — powered by the company's own Gemini language model — may represent a new form of the same self-preferencing problem. By placing a Gemini-generated summary prominently at the top of search results, Google is arguably giving its own AI infrastructure preferential placement over third-party content and rival services. Google has submitted proposals on AI search behavior; those proposals have not satisfied Brussels.

A separate DMA process is also preparing to require Google to give rival AI assistants the same access to Android as Gemini, with a binding decision expected by July 2026. The cumulative regulatory pressure on Google's AI search strategy is now coming from several directions simultaneously.

Will the EU DMA Fine Change Google Search Results in Europe?

The Commission has consistently said its primary goal is compliance, not punishment. If the fine produces the behavioral change Brussels is seeking, European users could see search results that treat Google Flights, Google Hotels, and Google Shopping with the same formatting and positioning as Expedia, Booking.com, or Skyscanner.

That outcome is not guaranteed. Google has challenged previous EU fines in the General Court, and a DMA appeal would likely follow a similar course. The regulation was designed to produce faster results than traditional antitrust enforcement; whether it delivers on that promise remains the open question at the center of this case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Google being fined for under the EU's Digital Markets Act?

The European Commission is preparing to fine Google for self-preferencing in Search — specifically, giving its own services like Google Shopping, Google Flights, and Google Hotels more prominent positioning in search results than rival comparison platforms. This violates Article 6(5) of the Digital Markets Act, which requires designated tech gatekeepers to treat third-party services fairly and without discrimination.

How much is the EU's Google DMA fine expected to be?

Sources cited by Germany's Handelsblatt, confirmed by Reuters, describe the fine as a "high triple-digit million euro" sum — placing it in the range of several hundred million euros and making it the largest penalty ever imposed under the Digital Markets Act. Under DMA rules, the maximum fine for a first violation can reach 10% of a company's global annual revenue, a ceiling that would expose Alphabet to more than $35 billion.

Will the EU tech regulation fine change Google Search results?

The Commission's stated goal is behavioral compliance, not punishment, meaning it wants Google to actually change how it ranks rival services in Search. If Google complies, European users should see more neutral placement for third-party shopping, travel, and hotel platforms alongside Google's own services. Google has signaled it intends to challenge any ruling in the EU General Court, a process that could take years to resolve.

What is the EU doing about Google's AI search features?

A separate European Commission investigation opened in November 2025 targets Google's alleged demotion of news publishers in search results, and another opened in December 2025 examines whether Google's use of web publishers' content for its AI products disadvantages rival AI developers. Brussels has also flagged concern that Google's AI Overviews feature — which uses Google's own Gemini model — may constitute a new form of search self-preferencing.