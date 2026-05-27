Spotify Podcast Clips Feature Now Lets Users Save or Share Episodes

Spotify has announced that it has a new feature on the platform that allows users to save specific parts of a podcast's episode and share it with their friends through the app's DM feature or via different social media platforms.

The new "Podcast Clips" feature allows users to select specific parts of a show to turn into a clip to save or share and is similar to a feature that YouTube previously killed, similarly called the "Clips."

Spotify Podcast Clips Can Save or Share Episodes

A new press release from Spotify details the latest feature available on its platform called Podcast Clips, which brings a way to select specific parts of a podcast episode that users want to save or share.

Spotify said that this feature is mostly a sharing feature as it officially replaces the previous feature that allows users to get the link of a specific podcast episode which they want their friends or family to listen to.

Under the feature, users now get the chance to share a full episode, choose the specific chapters on the episode that are already laid out for users, or opt for a way to select the exact start and end points of a podcast.

After which, users may either choose to preview the clip they specifically chose, get the option to save it for themselves to listen to later, share via DMs and other third-party apps, or copy the link.

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Save Episodes or Share to Socials Like YouTube

According to Spotify, users only need to tap the scissors icon to get started, and this specific button is the one that replaces the share button that was previously there to help users share the episode to others.

The audio streaming platform said that the Podcast Clips feature is now rolling out to Free and Premium accounts on Spotify starting today and is available on the mobile apps only.

That said, it is also only available on specific shows on Spotify, but the company said it will expand availability to more shows in the future.

This feature is similar to YouTube's already-dead feature, Clips, which offered various ways to create clips from specific parts of videos on the platform to save for users' library or to share with others via third-party apps.