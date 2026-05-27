Meta Launches Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus at $3.99/Month, Debuts Exclusive Premium Features

Meta has officially launched its take on social media subscriptions with the new Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus plans, which are rolling out to users and are available for anyone at $3.99 per month.

The new subscriptions for Meta's main social media platform, which also includes WhatsApp with WhatsApp Plus, are taking a page from Elon Musk's X Premium playbook.

Previously known as Twitter Blue, X Premium hides away premium features behind a paywall.

Meta Launches Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus

Meta's head of product, Naomi Gleit, shared a new post on Instagram, which officially reveals that the tech company now offers a subscription for its main social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The company said that these will have the suffix "Plus" at the end, which means that they are called Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus. These subscriptions are meant to bring new premium features to the platform.

The new subscription prices for both Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus are at $3.99 per month.

According to TechCrunch's report, Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus will be available separately from each other, meaning that users need to subscribe to both of these if they want the features on both platforms.

However, this also bears good news for those who only have either one of these Meta platforms as they can subscribe to only one platform and not worry about wasting their monthly payment on the other that they do not use.

Meta's Premium Social Media Subscription

Meta's social media platforms now bring a premium subscription-based experience that could set users up to almost $8 per month should they get both, and it guarantees exclusive premium features for subscribers.

It was revealed by Gleit that these new subscription platforms are part of a test that will deliver a massive experience in the future under a single platform, which they call the "Meta One."

While the Meta executive said that it will unify all subscriptions under one place, it was not revealed if all subscriptions will be under just one payment.

The new Plus tiers offer new AI features, professional plans for creators and businesses, and other premium features.

This latest addition is similar to Elon Musk's X Premium, which infamously hid all the premium features on the platform behind a paywall. Prior to this move, all users got access to these experiences during every update.