8BitDo Ultimate 3 and 3E: TMR Xbox Controllers Open for Pre-Order Under $150

8BitDo has opened pre-orders for two new Xbox controllers — the Ultimate 3 at $99.99 and the modular Ultimate 3E at $149.99 — both built on Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) joystick technology that Microsoft's own Elite lineup has yet to adopt. Pre-orders went live May 26 for the 3E and the full lineup was announced on May 29, with both models officially licensed by Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Android, and Apple devices.

The timing carries some editorial weight. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Core — its entry-level pro controller — typically retails for around $140 and earned an Amazon "frequently returned item" label in March 2025 due to documented stick drift and bumper failures. The Ultimate 3 undercuts it by $40 while shipping with drift-resistant magnetic sensors. The Ultimate 3E matches its price and adds a layer of modular customization Microsoft has never offered at this tier.

What TMR Joysticks Actually Do

Both controllers are built around TMR joysticks, a newer magnetic sensing technology that works without physical contact between the sensor and the stick shaft. Traditional potentiometer-based sticks — still found in Microsoft's first-party gamepads — use a mechanical wiper that degrades over time, producing the joystick drift that has affected controllers from Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft alike. Hall-effect sensors, which use magnets rather than physical contact, largely solved drift but are now being superseded by TMR in premium hardware.

The difference is measurable: TMR sensors are designed to offer up to 3,000 points of resolution per axis — roughly ten times the specification of standard hall-effect designs — while drawing roughly 100 microamps of power compared to four milliamps for hall-effect sticks. Real-world output still depends on firmware, dead-zone tuning, and the analog-to-digital converter paired with the sensor, but a well-implemented TMR controller is capable of finer control over small stick movements than any potentiometer-based alternative. Both the Ultimate 3 and Ultimate 3E pair their TMR sticks with hall-effect impulse triggers — contactless magnetic triggers that replace the physical contact strip found in standard designs.

8BitDo Ultimate 3: Pro Features at $99.99

The Ultimate 3, priced at $99.99, is scheduled to ship October 31, 2026, with standard and Lavender Dusk color editions available. Beyond the TMR joysticks and hall-effect impulse triggers with two trigger stops, it ships with Force Rings — swappable resistance rings that let players adjust thumbstick tension without tools. Four shoulder buttons (L4 and R4 in addition to the standard bumpers) and two remappable back paddles complete the pro-tier input layout.

Connectivity covers 2.4GHz wireless and wired USB for Xbox and PC, plus Bluetooth for mobile. On PC, the controller supports a 1,000Hz polling rate and six-axis motion control, both unavailable on Xbox consoles due to platform restrictions. Battery life is rated at 20 hours. A wireless charging dock is included. Customization runs through 8BitDo Ultimate Software X, a free desktop application for Windows and macOS.

8BitDo Ultimate 3E: Modular Design at $149.99

The Ultimate 3E, scheduled to ship August 31, 2026, adds a fully modular hardware layer to the shared feature set. Its faceplate removes magnetically to reveal swappable ABXY modules: one uses a standard silicone membrane, the other uses clicky micro-switches for a more tactile, mechanical feel. The D-pad is also swappable, with a newly designed eight-way circular pad and a traditional four-way cross both included.

Joystick customization extends further: the accessory pack includes tall, dome, and thick-neck joystick cap options. Multiple user profiles can be stored and switched on the controller itself. RGB Fire Rings light up around the thumbsticks. Battery life is rated at 18 hours. The 3E is only the second wireless 8BitDo controller to be officially licensed for Xbox, following the Rare 40th Anniversary Edition released in 2025.

How These Compare to the Xbox Elite Series 2

Microsoft's Elite Series 2 Core retails for approximately $140 and the standard Elite Series 2 for approximately $180. Neither uses magnetic joystick technology — both rely on potentiometer-based sticks, the same design that earned the Elite Series 2 its Amazon "frequently returned item" notice due to reported stick drift and bumper failures.

By contrast, both 8BitDo models ship with TMR sticks, hall-effect triggers, back paddles, and extra shoulder buttons as standard. The Elite Series 2 Core does not include back paddles; those are exclusive to the full Elite Series 2. The 3E's modular face button system — allowing buyers to swap between membrane and micro-switch inputs — has no equivalent in Microsoft's current lineup at any price. Microsoft has not announced an Elite Series 3.

What Buyers Should Know About 8BitDo's China Operations

8BitDo is a Shenzhen-based company incorporated in China as Shenzhen Bestodo Tech Co., Ltd. Under China's National Intelligence Law of 2017, Chinese companies are required to cooperate with state intelligence work on request. This legal obligation exists regardless of where a company's products are sold or whether its companion software collects user data. 8BitDo's companion app — 8BitDo Ultimate Software X — self-declares that it collects no user data per its Apple App Store listing, and no confirmed backdoor or government data access incident specific to 8BitDo has been publicly documented.

For a wireless game controller, the practical exposure is narrower than for networked devices such as routers or smartphones. The controllers connect via a 2.4GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth and do not require a persistent internet-connected account to operate. Buyers who prefer not to use the companion customization software can use both controllers without installing it. The legal structure of 8BitDo's home jurisdiction is nonetheless a fixed condition that informed buyers should be aware of.

Does 8BitDo Use Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Protocol?

Neither controller uses Microsoft's proprietary Xbox Wireless protocol. Both connect to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs via a bundled 2.4GHz USB dongle, and to Android and Apple devices via Bluetooth. Wired USB is available as the lowest-latency option. This is standard practice for officially licensed third-party Xbox controllers and does not affect gameplay compatibility on Xbox consoles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the 8BitDo Ultimate 3 a good alternative to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core?

At $99.99, the Ultimate 3 is priced $40 below the Elite Series 2 Core and includes TMR joysticks and hall-effect triggers that Microsoft's controller does not offer. The Elite Series 2 Core uses potentiometer-based sticks, a design that Amazon flagged as a frequently returned item in 2025 due to reported stick drift and bumper failures. Pre-orders are open now, with the controller scheduled to ship October 31, 2026.

How do TMR joysticks differ from hall-effect joysticks in Xbox controllers?

Both technologies use magnetic sensing rather than physical contact, so neither suffers from the stick drift associated with potentiometer-based designs. TMR sensors are rated for significantly higher resolution potential and lower power consumption than standard hall-effect designs, though real-world precision depends on the controller's firmware and analog-to-digital converter implementation. Both the Ultimate 3 and Ultimate 3E use TMR joysticks paired with hall-effect impulse triggers.

What makes the 8BitDo Ultimate 3E different from the Ultimate 3?

The Ultimate 3E adds a fully modular hardware system: its faceplate removes magnetically, allowing buyers to swap between membrane and micro-switch ABXY button modules, and between a circular eight-way D-pad and a traditional four-way cross. It also includes swappable joystick cap options (tall, dome, thick-neck), multi-user profile storage, and RGB Fire Rings. The 3E is scheduled to ship August 31, 2026 — two months before the standard Ultimate 3.

Are 8BitDo Xbox controllers officially licensed by Microsoft?

Yes. Both the Ultimate 3 and Ultimate 3E are officially licensed by Xbox. 8BitDo has maintained an official licensing relationship with Microsoft across multiple product lines, including Forza Horizon-themed charging docks and Rare-inspired controller editions.