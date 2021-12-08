Optimizing your site to gain more visitors has never been easier, thanks to SEO tools available online. For a reasonable number of services, there are also free SEO tools that startups can use. Even so, what matters the most is that businesses or personal websites could access data and analyze them to help boost their performance online.

With a competitive SEO tool, data gathered will serve similarly as a sales funnel, making visitors visit the website and increase sales. To begin with, businesses and individuals en route to this should equip themselves with the best SEO tools, like Serpstat.

What Is an SEO Tool Like Serpstat?

Serpstat was established in 2013 mainly as a keyword research tool. Their services remain growing and improving over time. It started as an in-house software before becoming an independent product. Now, Serpstat is on its way to leading other free SEO tools globally.

In 2016, just three years after it was founded, Serpstat officially became an all-in-one SEO platform offering five essential tools to help professional digital marketers globally.

The creators of Serpstat intend to increase the productivity of search marketing specialists and allow businesses to upstage their competitors in terms of profits.

For this reason, Serpstat now has more than 200,000 professionals using their products, and with over 10 million requests processed every single day.

As a leading SEO platform, Serpstat is already crowned as the #1 best-selling SEO tool of all time by Appsumo.

Despite many recognitions, Serpstat's mission remains - to become the only tool you will need for both SEO and digital marketing.

The competitive advantage Serpstat holds over other SEO tools is that they don't offer limited services. They have a manifold of options to drive businesses to outpace their competitors.

It is still highly regarded as the best among free SEO tools, those not requiring premium services subscription, even as an SEO checker alone.

How SEO Tools Like Serpstat Work

Serpstat proved to be more than a keyword tool with their services offered to professionals. Among SEO tools, it's the only platform that provides stacks of features.

Keyword Research Tools

Serpstat's massive keyword database collects semantics for a website with indicators like volume, popularity, competition, and keyword difficulty. Regional search results and competitors' websites in specific industries are the primary basis for collecting and analyzing keywords.

Serpstat can search and analyze 100,000 keywords and a list of domains through 18 metrics.

Rank Tracking Tool

Serpstat can check the search results of domains, be it organic or paid. Businesses can also obtain daily, weekly or monthly reports automatically or on a schedule.

Competitor Analysis Tools

Serpstat's competitor analysis tool seeks online competitors. The competitor analysis collects and analyzes the most popular pages of competitors' websites. It also includes keywords they use for promoting.

The SEO tool can also spy on ads that bring sales to the competitors, alongside identifying the estimated budget and organic traffic present on the site.

Contextual Advertising Analysis

Based on the results of ad analysis, landing pages of the competitors, and keywords, pay-per-click or PPC tools help specialists work correctly with ads managers.

Backlink Analysis Tools

Out of all SEO tools, Serpstat is among the only five to have their backlink analysis tool. This particular tool examines backlinks, anchors, and link donors. The tool also identifies malicious links coming from your domain and your competitor's.

The backlink analysis tool can also partake in analyzing your competitors as it tracks all changes in the link profile connected to their domains.

Site Audit Tools

The site audit tools let you spot technical issues that could affect the visibility and optimization of your site. Serpstat displays audit results by priority, including recommendations to eliminate the issues.

Page Audit Tools

With a page audit tool, errors displayed by the analyzed page will be determined in minutes. Recommendations will also be given to correct them. This tool allows you to analyze your competitor's page and compare its optimization level with a site similar to yours.

Keyword Clustering Tools

Another unique feature only Serpstat has is its keyword clustering. It automatically groups large volumes of keywords so you can compose the right structure suitable for your site. The clustering tool aids in packing up keywords with the same meaning to enhance semantic search.

Text Analytics Tools

Text analytics performs comprehensive text analysis of any page content so it can be optimized for SEO as well as readers.

On one side, these tools are accompanied by other services that make all analyzed data easy to manage. Aside from these features the SEO tool has, Serpstat also lets you access checklists, custom reports, SERP crawling service for search engine results page, search volume crawling service, team management, and white label reports for project notifications.

Pros

Collects semantics

Performs clustering

Carries out an audit

Analyzes competitors

Performs daily rank tracking

Checks and analyzes backlinks

Comprises 30+ tools for SEO and PPC professionals

Allows marketing experts and big digital agencies to conduct a whole site analysis

Cons

Some features are only available in selected premium package

In a pool of free SEO tools, Serpstat features services that outperform other tools. At the same time, they also highlight unique services like Backlink and Keyword Clustering tools that no other SEO tools have.

Moreover, aside from mentioned key tools, Serpstat can also function as the best alternative to your favorite sites. Serpstat can even substitute Alexa, along with other software for your project management, in terms of resolving problems carried by large or small agencies.

SEO agencies, business owners, e-commerce, SaaS, in-house SEO teams, and even the media can benefit from Serpstat. Startups can try what the free SEO tool offers by signing up for their freemium model.

Why Serpstat Is the Best SEO Tool for Your Website

Serpstat is what you will need to optimize your page site and garner sales for your businesses in the company of other free SEO tools. Armed with other helpful features, Serpstat will be starting your journey with ease.

