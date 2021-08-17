(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Tinder Could Start Asking Users for Government ID Verification to Promote User Safety

Tiner is now planning to roll out a new ID Verification feature through its popular hookup add. ID Verification will reportedly rely on a government-issued piece of paper like a driver's license or passport for the user to show proof of identity.

Tinder Privacy-Friendly App

According to Gizmodo, the feature has already been active in Tinder Japan ever since 2019 and is now getting ready to roll out globally despite not yet being a requirement for the popular dating platform. ID Verification will initially be voluntary, except for when it is required by the law.

Tinder will then take a "test and learn" approach in order to make sure that its ID Verification process will contribute an equitable, inclusive, and also privacy-friendly app. Tinder's Head of Trust & Safety Product, Rory Kozoll, noted in a press release that the company hopes that all of their members around the world will be able to see the benefits of actually interacting with different people who have been able to go through the ID verification process.

Tinder for Short Term or Long Term

The company notes that they are looking forward to a day when there are more and more people verified on Tinder. Whether looking for something temporary or something long-term, online dating has always needed extra precaution. Users don't always know who is on the other side of the app. The app even provides notifications when users are about to send offensive messages on Tinder.

If the app or service at least offers an official ID Verification process, users will know the person is real enough through their government-issued ID. Other dating apps like Bumble, Wild, and Zoosk, already require the user to provide ID verification before they can sign up. Tinder has previously been questioned for underaged users slipping through but the company blamed Google as to why they were even allowed to download in the first place.

Tinder ID Verification

ID Verification can also be used to cut down scammers that are hiding within the Tinder platform, which have seen an increase in complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tinder also emphasizes the company's focus on safety adding that they are well aware that requiring identification could be an issue for those that are still unwilling to reveal themselves online.

VP of Safety and Social Advocacy at Match Group at Tinder, Tracey Breeden, gave a statement. It was noted that the company knows that in a lot of parts of the world, especially within traditionally marginalized communities, some people might actually have compelling reasons for not wanting to share their real-world identity with the online platform.

Tinder has already implemented a heap of different security features in the last two years to potentially present itself as a safe place for its users including a panic button. The whole ID Verification feature comes a few months after Tinder had announced that it would allow its users to run background checks. That particular feature, however, is still not yet live.

