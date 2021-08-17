Apple has released Beta 6 for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a week after releasing Beta 5 which are meant for developers to study, use, and base their apps on for releases. The year is nearing the last quarter, and it would be almost time for the releases by the Cupertino company with its latest tech.

This includes speculations about the iPhone 13, MacBook Pro M1X, and more.

The September Fall event would be only one of Apple's events in the coming quarter, as the Cupertino giant would have multiple showcases just like last year.

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Beta 6 for Developers

According to MacRumors, the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 6 for developers have arrived, and it brings an array of new features for them to explore, feel, and study as they make their applications suit the system.

Apple has had this program for developers for a long time now, and the release's window got smaller on this latest update of the company. From Beta 5, it took only a week to have these new features roll out to the beta users of the 6th version.

Read Also: Apple Passed a Patent That Allows the Watch Band to Calculate Your Hydration Level Via Sensor

Features, Updates of Beta 6

The developer website of Apple has featured several of the latest features there is for Beta 6. This focuses on FaceTime's SharePlay function which has improved its feature of watching videos, listening to music, or sharing one's screen.

However, it does not stop there as its notification features have also brought a new function that would highlight the importance of every upcoming alert. Users can also fix this so that it would be adept to what they need or prefer.

Spotlight for better search results, featuring a tailored list of what the user needs are also added. On the other hand, just like previous focuses of the iOS, the Photos app would have better integration and usage, particularly as it brings "Live Text."

Siri is also set to bring new features.

When is the Public Beta Available?

If the speculations of the September Fall event are true, then it is more or less a month away from Apple's release of the latest iOS 15, and at the same time the iPhone 13. Apple is known to have a public beta for some to experience the app, and have people sign-up for it.

However, it would most likely come as it releases in September, and then having its public release in the succeeding weeks or months.

Nonetheless, there are massive speculations about the iOS 15 and iPhone 13 for the Fall event, something Apple is preparing for, in the present.

Related Article: Apple September Fall 2021 Event: Is There One Coming? Rumors of iPhone, MacBook Pro, and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.