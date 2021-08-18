World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that it will be releasing John Cena-themed NFTs just in time for this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV).

One of the John Cena NFTs will be sold via an auction that will go live on Friday, August 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE to Release John Cena NFTs

WWE has announced that the sports entertainment company will be releasing John Cena-themed NFTs in time for the SummerSlam PPV, which will take place on August 21, Saturday.

According to an announcement posted on the WWE website, the John Cena NFTs will be released "along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences."

500 limited edition John Cena NFTs will drop on August 21 in time for the SummerSlam PPV. Along with these John Cena NFTs, there will also be a limited-edition box of merchandise that will be released. The merch box is personally curated by John Cena.

The John Cena NFTs will be available at WWE.com/NFT.

John Cena NFT Auction

A "platinum tier auction" will take place on August 20, Friday, at 8 p.m. ET. It will end when the SummerSlam PPV begins the next day at 8 p.m.

The winning bidder of the platinum tier auction will receive a one-of-a-kind NFT, a personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the name of the winner engraved on the side plates, and the "Dr. of Thuganomics" style chain John Cena used during WrestleMania 35.

The winning bidder will also win a once-in-a-lifetime WrestleMania experience. WWE's WrestleMania is the annual flagship event of the sports entertainment company that usually takes place every April.

The winner will get two tickets either to WrestleMania 38 next year, which will take place in Dallas, or WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled to take place in 2023 in Los Angeles.

The once-in-a-lifetime WrestleMania experience will also include VIP access and hotel accommodations.

Related Article: John Cena Confirms Being Medically Cleared, Talks 'WrestleMania 32' And Being A Company Guy

Sports NFTs

WWE's John Cena NFTs are the latest sports NFTs additions that fans can look forward to getting their hands on. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been growing in popularity as of late and many known personalities, brands, and organizations have joined the hype.

Athletes and sports organizations are part of those that have joined the NFT hype. The most expensive sports NFT sold as of writing is the image of NBA star LeBron James doing a tomahawk dunk. The LeBron James NFT sold for $21.6 million.

Another athlete who got into sports NFTs is NFL star Tom Brady, who even set up an NFT company called Autograph. Sports betting operator DraftKings also released limited edition Tom Brady NFTs just last week, but the launch did not go the way it was planned.

DraftKings eventually admitted that some fans had more chances than others to get their hands on the limited edition Tom Brady NFTs.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's 'The Messiverse' NFT Collection is Now Official

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.