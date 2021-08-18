Sidney Powell's intelligence contractor was able to sue Dominion Voting Systems Corporation, the giant U.S.-based electronic voting software and hardware provider, for $3.4 billion.

Terpsichore Maras, one of Powell's conspiracy-promoting partners, was able to do this after she claimed that Dominion Voting Systems failed to rebut her claims about possible tampering in the company's voting technologies.

Maras' statements are currently being taken seriously since she is considered a trained crypto linguist, podcaster, QAnon promoter, intelligence contractor, as well as a con artist.

She claimed that the giant voting corporation was not able to disprove that her anonymous affidavit was incorrect. Dominion Voting Systems also allegedly failed to testify against the intelligence contractor's accusations, saying that the company's voting techs are vulnerable to tampering.

Sidney Powell's Intelligence Contractor Vs. Dominion

According to Gizmodo's latest report, the viral podcaster uploaded her latest affidavit report against the voting system provider on Aug. 17.

"The key issue in this is that MOST of the COTS used by Election Machine Vendors like Dominion, ES&S, Hart Intercivic, Smartmatic and others is that such manufacturing for COTS has been outsourced to China," she said in her latest affidavit report.

She also claimed that if this is implemented in the U.S. Election machines, they could be vulnerable to backdoors and black box antics since the hardware changes could not be detected. But, Dominion Voting Systems Corporation listed her in its $1.30 billion lawsuits.

The company also reiterated that her statements are unreliable since she has insufficient sources. But, Mars declined the agency's rebuttal and provided math equations and photographs that show the involvement of various Chinese hardware manufacturers.

Mars Claims Dominion Voting Systems Can't Detect Manipulation

Mars said in her Tore Says report that Dominion Voting Systems' machines don't have the capability to detect vote manipulation.

She added that she was frustrated since authorities didn't bother to investigate the alleged voting system issue. The intelligence contractor also claimed that she made some efforts to find proof that vote tampering could happen in Dominion Voting Systems' hardware and software.

For more news updates about Sydney Powell's intelligence contractor filed a lawsuit against Dominion, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

