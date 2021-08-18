(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

"Animal Crossing: New Horizon" is getting a new Obon Festival. Although players are excited to see bigger updates for the game, Nintendo continues to releases smaller seasonal updates instead, with additional items to collect.

The video game was a massive hit when it was released in 2020, but the developers have yet to launch a set of content to keep the players coming back to their respective islands.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon Obon Festival

The anticipated video game update will be released eventually, according to Nintendo. One of which will be BlackPink's very own island on "Animal Crossing: New Horizon."

Fans of Wandavision also added her in "Animal Crossing: New Horizon," although it is unclear if Nintendo will pick it up and add the aesthetic to its lineup.

For now, the Obon Festival update is what players are getting.

The festival takes place in Japan, and it celebrates the return of the ancestor's spirits to the world of the living, according to SportsKeeda.

The Obon Festival will have its set of items that players can collect, and there will be a guide available that can assist players on how to get them.

For the Obon Festival, people put chopsticks to their eggplants and cucumbers to create a set of legs. It is used to act as an anchor for the spirits to return to the world of the living.

For players who have a Japanese aesthetic for their islands, this is very important. It is an affordable and easy in-game decoration for players who are on a tight budget.

How to Get the Obon Festival Items

Players will see two new items after the game has been updated: the Cucumber Horse and the Eggplant Cow.

These items for the Obon Festival are considered Special Goods, and they will appear in the Nook Shopping Special Goods section from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, according to ScreenRant.

Each item will cost the player 500 Bells. Only 1 of these items will show on the screen per day, so players will need to return on two separate days to collect both of the items.

Since "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" treats its seasonal events differently than previous entries, players will only have a limited time to purchase these items. It is unknown if Nintendo will keep them in the game once the event is over, even though the time-traveling feature.

Interested players will have to grab them now to avoid any confusion in the future.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" players are very excited to see when a massive content update will happen.

Since its release last year, the video game has remained the same, only providing seasonal events and updates.

The classic "Animal Crossing" features have yet to return in "New Horizons." Players are looking for newer and more diverse customization options to bring them back to their virtual island.

New Food Items

Aside from two new items that will come with the Obon Festival, "Animal Crossing: New Horizon" also released new food items for players to purchase, according to GamesRadar.

Players can now walk around the island holding snacks and drinks such as ice lollies, candy floss, and a cup of bubble tea.

Players had requested food items to be available since last year when the islander began walking around with donuts and glasses of juice during the summer.

The food update rolled out on July 29.

