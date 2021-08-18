(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Facebook content

Facebook released a report to show the content most widely viewed by Americans in the past three months.

The list includes a post from President Joe Biden, a short video clip from 5-Minute Crafts, and a thread about whether or not it is acceptable to put sugar on spaghetti.

Facebook's Most-Viewed Contents

Facebook decided to reveal their report after the platform was accused of allowing right-wing posts to circulate posts and how Facebook has a radicalizing effect on users.

The social media giant stated that the report shows what people actually see on the platform and the content that they are interested in, according to The Verge.

The company noted that they would be releasing the list of the most-viewed contents every quarter from now on.

The report covers the public News Feed content seen by U.S. viewers between April to June. It has sections including showing the top 20 domains, pages, links, and posts.

The social media company also released a guide describing how it got the list and analyzed the data for the report.

According to the report, the most-viewed post is a letter scramble wherein users can choose the first three words that they see.

The second most-viewed post asks users over 30 to post a current picture of themselves to show if they still look young.

Facebook posted the complete list on their site so that interested users can scroll through them.

As for the domains, the most viewed one is YouTube, followed by UNICEF, Spotify, and CBS News. For the pages, the most viewed one is a page named "Woof Woof," followed by "Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons."

As for the links, the second-most viewed one is a GIF of kittens. The third most-viewed on is a response page from UNICEF regarding India's pandemic problem.

Facebook is also working on a new feature that allows users to manipulate their feed only to see contents that they want to see.

Fighting Off Allegations

Since 2016, Facebook has been accused of supporting right-wing content from prominent right-wingers such as Sean Hannity and Ben Shapiro. The company is aware of the public's perception of the platform.

In July, The New York Times published a story about how data released by journalists led to a battle within the social media company about whether it should be open to whatever it is that users engage with or if it should limit access to harmful data to make the company look good.

According to The New York Times, Facebook is caught between being transparent to its users and managing their image.

Facebook has denied the allegations. The company's VP of Integrity, Guy Rosen, stated that the narrative that has emerged about the company is wrong.

The goal of releasing the data is to accurately represent the contents that can be seen on the platform.

Facebook has also been removing several fake accounts and pages with harmful content.

While the reports give the public an idea of what users can see, it does not represent everything on the platform. Facebook admitted that the top posts are only less than 0.1% of the content viewed by users in the United States.

The percentage is similar for the top 20 links, though the domains made up for 1.9% of U.S. new feed content views.

Another issue is that the report only shows the public content. The things shared in private pages, groups, or profiles are not included because they said it would violate the user's privacy.

