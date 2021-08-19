Jabra's true wireless earbuds that go by the name Enhance Plus are reportedly designed for people who are experiencing slight hearing loss, but do not prefer the conventional hearing aids.

As per The Verge, the new pair of true wireless earbuds specifically caters to users who encounter mild-to-moderate levels of hearing loss, wherein an all-day hearing aid is not yet necessary.

Jabra's True Wireless Earbuds and People with Slight Hearing Loss

It is worth noting that the parent company of Jabra, GN Group, is actually known to be an established name in the business of creating and selling hearing aids.

On the other hand, Jabra is a known brand that sells true wireless earbuds, such as the Elite 85T. That said, the audio subsidiary is now capitalizing on the expertise of its parent company.

To be precise, Jabra already introduced its lineup of hearing aid products last June. Not to mention that it previously included a hearing test feature on its true wireless earbuds, which allows its users to customize the audio based on the hearing of that individual.

Jabra is fond of including additional features in its wireless earbuds. It has also added a novelty function that coaches the users during their workouts.

This time around, the Jabra Enhance Plus is in the middle of a hearing aid and a true wireless earbuds, which can be used as a listening accessory, as well as a hearing enhancement device, according to Gizmodo.

The Enhance Plus allows people with difficulty hearing to listen to music, TV shows, movies, and even online conversations.

Jabra Enhance Plus: What to Expect

It is important to point out that the Jabra Enhance Plus is more than a mere hearing device. To add, it is a full-blown earbud after all.

Notably, its compact size is about 50% smaller when compared to the popular Jabra earbuds, the Elite 75T, albeit its additional hearing enhancement functions. The Enhance Plus is lowkey with its hearing functions as it looks and is worn similar to any true wireless earbuds.

The earbuds include a total of three rubberized ear tips, which vary their sizes to perfectly snug into the ear of the user for a more secure fit and clearer audio.

What's more, the battery life of the Enhance Plus also does not disappoint when compared to other earbuds as it can clock up to 10 hours of listening, or up to 30 hours when paired with its charging case.

It is also compatible with the Jabra app for additional listening options that could be adjusted to numerous environments that on-the-go folks frequently face.

