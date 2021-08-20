(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Overwatch League championship

The "Overwatch League" tournament will be happening this year, and the Countdown Cup will begin on Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.

There will be four teams that will battle it out to get their credentials stamped for the season playoffs, get some cash rewards, and some silverware.

Fans can also enjoy some perks, including "Overwatch League" tokens and Zenyatta skins. Both of these will be given out just for watching the tournament.

Overwatch League Tournament

"Overwatch League" will push through despite being investigated by the Justice Department.

Fans can spend their tokens on in-game skins and emotes. They can also use it to buy skins for every character in each team's colors and Legendary skin. OWL tokens can also be used to get the Bastion skin and a few older available ones.

If you wish to purchase the Pirate Ship Bastion skin, it will cost you 200 OWL tokens, which is $10 in real money. But you can also get five tokens per hour if you do a live OWL broadcast and by watching replays of the broadcasts.

How to Play Overwatch Leguea Tournament

On YouTube, you will need to connect your account with Battle.net. Just go to the "Connected Apps" section on YouTube, choose Battle.net, and go into your account, according to Dot Esports.

A pop-up message will read "account connected", and that means you are good to go. The next time you watch an OWL broadcast, you will see an icon that says "connected" underneath the panel. That is when you'll know you are getting tokens.

As for YouTube's Smart TV, media streaming device apps, and console, they do not support any rewards.

Players will only earn them from the YouTube website, mobile app, or watching picture-in-picture on mobile.

Players can also earn tokens for free via the "Overwatch League" website or mobile app after logging in with Battle.net.

Players from Sudan, Syria, North Korea, Crimea, China, and Japan are not eligible to receive rewards from the OWL site or YouTube.

If you are eligible, you will get the rewards on every platform that you play the game on, as long as you have connected them all to your Battle.net account, according to The Verge.

Earning While Watching the Tournament

Meanwhile, if you watch at least four hours of the Countdown Cup tournament, you will get "Overwatch League" skins for Zenyatta, as well as an exclusive spray, according to Forbes.

If you can't watch the matches live, you can still opt for another way to get rewards. You can watch the replay broadcast 24 hours after each broadcast, which might be better for European players given that the live matches begin at 9 PM Eastern Standard time every night.

Also, you will earn more tokens if you watch both the live broadcasts and replays.

Thanks to its new beer sponsor, "Overwatch League" fans can enjoy more rewards and tokens.

Fans can expect a new champion at the tournament. Neither the Shanghai Dragons nor the Dallas Fuel qualified for the tournament this year, and they both were not present during the tournament weekend for the first time this season. The Fuel won the May Melee, and the Dragons got the other two titles.

The Countdown Cup is a golden opportunity for Los Angeles Gladiators, Atlanta Reign, Seoul Dynasty, and Chengdu Hunters.

None of the groups has won a stage or tournament title ever, so there is a chance for them to get one this year finally.

