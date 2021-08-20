(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Top 10 Cryptocurrency Sees $DOT Go Up 142.3% in 30 Days | $ADA and $XRP Follow

The performance of the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the last 30 days have shown positive change with $DOT leading the bunch! After the bloodbath a few months ago, the top 10 cryptocurrencies have finally shown positive growth with three coins reporting over 100% growth over the last 30 days.

With the popularity of NFT games, cryptocurrency has still remained in the public eye with more and more people looking towards investing, trading, or holding more cryptocurrencies. After crypto whales were selling massive amounts of their $BTC holdings and putting them into more stable cryptocurrencies (during that time) like $HEX.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 30 Days:

1. $DOT

Price: $26.53

24 hour percentage change: +10.7%

7 day percentage change: +27.7%

30 day percentage change: +142.3%

2. $XRP

Price: $1.23

24 hour percentage change: +6.9%

7 day percentage change: +27.1%

30 day percentage change: +132.0%

3. $ADA

Price: $2.42

24 hour percentage change: +14.7%

7 day percentage change: +32.9%

30 day percentage change: +130.8%

4. $DOGE

Price: $0.32

24 hour percentage change: +3.8%

7 day percentage change: +19.6%

30 day percentage change: +83.3%

5. $ETH

Price: $3,174

24 hour percentage change: +4.9%

7 day percentage change: +4.2%

30 day percentage change: +77.5%

6. $BNB

Price: $429

24 hour percentage change: +7.8%

7 day percentage change: +11.4%

30 day percentage change: +62.2%

7. $BTC

Price: $46,641

24 hour percentage change: +4.0%

7 day percentage change: +4.8%

30 day percentage change: +56.4%

8. $HEX

Price: $0.18

24 hour percentage change: -6.0%

7 day percentage change: +29.6%

30 day percentage change: +34.6%

9. $USDC

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.3%

7 day percentage change: -0.1%

30 day percentage change: -0.1%

10. $USDT

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.3%

7 day percentage change: -0.2%

30 day percentage change: -0.2%

As of the moment, the market cycle seems to be going up with whales once again selling their $HEX and purchasing other cryptocurrencies that are currently bullish. While there are numerous whale movements that happen on a day to day basis as seen on WhaleBot Alerts, not all of these movements will have a massive effect on the cryptocurrency.

While there were still a lot of speculation regarding the value of Bitcoin, more and more high-profile individuals like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have started to speak out openly about their support of certain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. While Dogecoin has remained questionable in the past, with more and more people attesting to its value, the price of Dogecoin has started to go up.

Crypto Whales and NFT Games

Depending on the size of the crypto whales, the price of a certain cryptocurrency could either slightly become bearish or bullish resulting in a huge pull in price. Rug pulls and pump and dumps have started to become more and more popular amongst a number of lesser known cryptocurrencies.

NFT games like "Axie Infinity" are also slowing down on rewards as gamers have earned significant amounts of cryptocurrency from playing, trading, and selling within the game. NFT games are getting more and more popular as more games are expected to hit the market later on this year and next year as well. Prices of cryptocurrencies can also be monitored with CoinGecko with an easy currency converter to know how much a currency is actually worth.

