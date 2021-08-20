U.S. scientists claimed that nuclear fusion could be used to create better clean energy. They used three giant lasers with a combined size comparable with three football fields in order to prove their point.

The researchers conducted the new study at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), which is currently located in Livermore, California, United States.

Because of the study's great achievement, Michio Kaku, a popular theoretical physicist, praised the new U.S.-based research.

Kaku said that the new nuclear fusion study is actually a major step forward to achieving better clean energy.

As of the moment, various manufacturers are trying to increase clean energy usage to lessen the rising carbon emissions across the globe.

"To hit break-even, to extract more energy than you put in, and this could eventually become a game-changer," added the physicist.

US Scientists' New Nuclear Fusion Study

According to CNBC's latest report, the LLNL's new nuclear fusion study titled "National Ignition Facility experiment puts researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition" was published at LLNL Gov Journal.

In their paper, involved scientists pointed their giant lasers onto a tiny spot to create a huge burst of energy, which is allegedly eight times greater compared to their first estimation.

However, this massive energy emission lasted only 100 trillionths of a second, which is way shorter than one second. Although this is the case, the produced 1.3 megajoules energy still showed that if better technologies or methods are developed, nuclear fusion could be used to generate better clean energy.

Nuclear Fusion as a Safe Source?

Michio Kaku explained how nuclear fusion could be a safe source for creating clean energy. The scientist explained that since fusion reactor is carbon neutral, it doesn't create carbon dioxide, which is the main cause of the rising global warming.

On the other hand, he added that nuclear fusion also doesn't create nuclear waste, which is usually found in fission plants with uranium.

