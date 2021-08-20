Tesla FSD 2 Computer could arrive this 2022, also the same estimated launch schedule of the new Cybertruck version. The new full self-driving hardware could excite many consumers since it could also include new camera sensors.

As of the moment, Elon Musk's EV feature is being criticized, especially since some allegations are claiming that the Full Self-Driving feature causes some major road accidents, including those affecting stationary police cars and firetrucks.

The billionaire first unveiled Telsa's FSD back in 2016. He claimed that his electric vehicles models could have the self-driving capability with future software updates during that time.

However, it seems like Musk still hasn't achieved his promise since Tesla FSD still can't provide a 100% self-driving performance. On the other hand, the original version of the EV feature used Nvidia's hardware.

However, it did not have enough power needed by the full self-driving capability. Because of this, Tesla was forced to release several computer upgrades.

Can Tesla FSD 2 Provide 100% Self-Driving Feature?

According to Electrek's latest report, the latest Tesla FSD Computer now uses the tech giant developer's in-house chipset. This is just one of the automaker's innovations to achieve the perfect self-driving feature.

Aside from the company's SoC, Tesla also provides free upgrades since the issue is on the end of the company. However, an issue surfaced after the tech firm decided to launch its Full Self-Driving subscription package, which charges drivers $1,500.

They are required to pay this amount to get the computer upgrade. As of the moment, the company hasn't confirmed if the new FSD 2 Computer would also have a subscription.

The new FSD 2 is expected to increase the safety gap between self-driving cars and their drivers when it comes to feature. However, some experts still believe that it would not be able to provide 100% self-driving performance.

Tesla Humanoid AI Could Arrive?

Aside from Tesla FSD 2 Computer, Tech Crunch reported that Elon Musk also plans to release Tesla Bot, an AI humanoid technology.

The popular tech CEO also claimed that the actual prototype could arrive by 2022.

"Basically, if you think about what we're doing right now with cars, Tesla is arguably the world's biggest robotics company because our cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels," said Musk.

