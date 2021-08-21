Twitter DM could soon have an enhancement that would allow you to send one tweet in up to 20 different direct message inboxes. Many users would surely be excited about this in-app capability since they no longer worry about accidentally creating a group chat.

No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately.



Rolling out on iOS and web, and soon on Android. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/oHYseF3EJE — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 19, 2021



Twitter users have been suffering from accidentally created GCs on the giant social media platform for the past few years. This usually happens when they try to share a tweet with some of their connections on the app.



The company now wants to solve this issue by releasing a new DM feature, which is expected to remove the need to merge direct messages as one.

"No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately," said the social media giant via its official Twitter Support account.

Twitter DM Enhancement

According to Android Central's latest report, the new Twitter DM feature is expected to arrive in the last weeks of August. However, the company hasn't confirmed the final release date as of the moment.

When it comes to availability, the lucky ones to have it first would be iOS users. However, Twitter said it is also planning to release the new function on Android, but no launch date is provided yet.

Many fans of the giant social media platform shared their excitement in the comment section of the company's announcement. Meanwhile, some of them shared their opinions about the next feature that Twitter should add or remove.

One of them said that the company should remove the auto-refresh feature of the app since it removes the post that they are reading even before they finish it.

In other news, the Twitter Anti-Misleading feature is also developed to help users know the authentic posts. On the other hand, Twitter's Verification feature is now halted.

Other Twitter Enhancements

Aside from the new DM tweet-sharing feature, the social media giant also announces a new enhancement that lessens the timestamp clutter in a conversation.

This means that the new feature would categorize direct messages via day instead of showing the time and date for each DM convo.

For more news updates about Twitter and its upcoming features, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

