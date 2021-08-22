PS5 restocks could be pretty disastrous from the perspective of the buyer. Even though many shops are open to selling the next-gen consoles, there will be no guarantee that you can score PS5.

In the UK, the supplies for PS5 could be tricky. For that reason, it's ideal to use a PS5 tracker so that the buyers could know the potential stores that could release the next stocks.

It is expected that in the upcoming weeks, Amazon and Argos could drop possible PlayStation 5 consoles.

Amazon and Argos Among the Next PS5 Stores to Open Stocks

According to a report by Express, the recent prediction points to tech store, Amazon, which will allegedly drop PS5 consoles next week.

Before we reach September in the following days, the customers in the UK might have their lucky shot in the retail giant.

At the moment, there is no official date for the restocks in the country. However, it is expected that in the next 24 hours, there will be some announcements about PS5 restocks.

Another shop that has the potential to unveil PS5 supplies is Argos.

This August, the popular retailer will not be releasing restocks. That's why we could assume that it would land consoles in September.

If Argos hints at a possible PS5 restock, expect that it would go for a few hours before being marked as sold out. Many people will have a chance to purchase the next-gen console, but they should be fast enough to never miss the online queue.

As of July 18, PS5 maker Sony has already sold 10 million console units around the world.

Tips to Buy PS5 Console From Selected UK Stores

The buyers around the UK can be competitive when purchasing PS5 in prominent retailers. Those who are aware of the strategies in buying the console have an upper hand when obtaining the gaming gadget.

So far, we would share some tips on how you can successfully score PS5 in Amazon UK, Argos, and GAME.

Amazon UK

Sometimes, visiting this online shop might be a hassle especially for a newbie buyer. To solve this issue, you need to make sure that you already created an account with complete details. It's important to accomplish this before proceeding to item check out.

Stocks in Amazon are expected to come out before September starts so be prepared for further announcements from the shop.

GAME

Game is one of the leading stores in the UK when it comes to PS5 restocks. What you should do as a buyer is to always be ahead of time on the page. Right now, stocks in this shop might not arrive as expected since they would possibly come next month.

ARGOS

Visiting Argos' website might generate a headache for prospective customers. When the site traffic of the store is high, entering its online store could be difficult to do.

For this reason, we recommend the buyers stick with the mobile app of Argos so they could check the current PS5 listings placed there.

Additional Reminders When Buying PS5

GamesRadar noted that buyers should always pay attention to the actual price of the PS5. Most of the time, they could be fooled by too-good-to-be-true prices since scalpers always do that technique.

In the UK, the usual price of the standard PS5 costs £449.99 while in the US, it sits at $499.99.

On the other hand, the Digital version of the console is valued at £349.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, the US price for this edition is around $399.99.

