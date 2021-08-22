WHO (World Health Organization) announced that it would continue the study of its COVID-19 origin. Because of this, China already advised the international health agency to focus on other countries.

The Asian country reiterated that there are also earlier human and animal infections outside China, even before the massive Wuhan outbreak began.

The WHO-convened joint expert team side's team leader, Liang Wannian, explained that the next phase of the current COVID-19 origins study should be conducted in multiple countries across the world.

He explained that aside from the bat infection, which was first discovered in China, various medical experts also confirmed that there are also other animal infections in other nations.

These include horseshoe bats and pangolins. He announced his proposal after various medical researchers said that there were earlier animal infection cases in the United States and Italy.

WHO To Continue COVID-19 Origins Study

According to Global Times' latest report, the World Health Organization confirmed that it is already observing a number of countries. WHO added that these nations have SARS-CoV-2 infections way back in 2019.

Also Read: UT Southwestern Experts Devise PULSAR Radiation Therapy--It's Better Than Conventional Treatment

On the other hand, the health department said that it published a study suggesting that Italy already has asymptomatic COVID-19 infections before the first patient was identified in China.

This study of WHO was released back in 2020 by the National Cancer Institute in Milan, revealing that COVID-19 antibodies were detected in around 111 out of 959 patients, who participated in a lung cancer screening trial.

As of the moment, new studies appear, saying that China is not the origin of COVID-19. This is also why WHO, CDC, and other international health agencies should conduct more detailed research.

In other news, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is about to get its most-awaited FDA approval. Meanwhile, monoclonal antibodies are now being considered as an additional treatment against the novel coronavirus.

WHO Wants Other Countries To Join COVID-19 Origins Study

KUTV reported that before WHO starts its COVID-19 origins study's next phase, the international agency is asking other medical groups from different countries to join the research.

On the other hand, the UN health said that once the new advisory group is created, involved medical experts should provide their independent analysis to WHO.

For more news updates about WHO and the study of its COVID-19 origin, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: UK MHRA Regulators Approve Ronapreve, the First Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for Coronavirus

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.