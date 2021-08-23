There is a new Mac rumor going around the internet and it involves the Mac Mini. According to reports, a new Mac Mini is set to be released in the coming months.

The new Mac Mini is said to feature a new design as well as more ports compared to the previous Mac Mini release.

Mac Rumor: New Mac Mini Coming

A new Mac Mini is set to be released in the coming months, according to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, which is written by Mark Gurman. No specific release date has been made known or speculated upon as of press time.

According to Gurman, the new Mac Mini is set to replace the current Intel Mac Mini. Per other reports, there is a possibility that the Mac Mini will be released along with the upcoming MacBook Pros set for release this fall.

Per Gurman's newsletter, as quoted by MacRumors, "Expect [the Intel Mac Mini] to go away in the next several months with a high-end, M1X Mac mini. It will have an updated design and more ports than the current model."

YouTuber Jon Prosser previously shared a glimpse of what the new Mac Mini may look like via a video posted on his YouTube channel. According to his video, the new Mac Mini will feature a redesigned look as well as more ports.

You can watch the video of YouTuber Jon Prosser here:



What is the Mac Mini?

The Mac Mini is one of the three desktop computers that are part of the Mac lineup. The Mac Mini is known for not having a display, keyboard, or a mouse.

The Mac Mini was first released in January 2005. The second generation Mac Mini was rolled out a year later. The most recent release happened last November.

Apple Products Set for Fall Release

Whether or not a new Mac Mini is set to be released this fall, there are other Apple products heading everyone's way that can be looked forward to.

Included in the upcoming fall releases from Apple include the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pros. The redesigned look of the Macbook Pros was leaked early this year.

Also up for a fall release according to the MacRumors article are a baseline iPad, new AirPods, and a new iPad Mini.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also set for a fall release. Leaks for the Apple Watch Series 7 have shown a flat-edged design as well as new colors buyers can choose from.

Last but certainly not the least, the iPhone 13 will also hit stores soon. Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 13 will be released in September with 90 million units to be shipped around the world.

