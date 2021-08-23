(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) How to Yield Farm on PancakeSwap | Staking, Liquidity Pool, Passive Crypto Income, Is It Safe?

A lot of people are trying to learn how to make yield farming on pancake swap and so far, there have been those that have been successful and those that haven't been too successful. Now, how does one earn passive crypto income?

NFT Games and Yield Farming

There are a number of ways for people to earn in cryptocurrency and the most popular of these are trading, investing, or even playing NFT games. With the popularity of NFT games, more and more people are starting to explore the vast world of crypto.

Yield farming or staking is the process of leaving one's money for a period of time and getting returns on the investment. There are platforms like PancakeSwap that allow investors to stake money, leave it for a while, and basically sit pretty and enjoy the yields they earn.

There are different ways to earn through yield farming, here's a way to make the most out of your investment:

1. Add to the liquidity pool

The first thing that the investor can do is to put their money into the liquidity pool. Their investment can then either be automatically reinvested in the pool for the rewards to multiply or the yield earnings can either be farmed or added to the syrup pools.

2. Stake crypto and farm

When farming crypto, you can either use your earnings from the staked liquidity or put another investment. When looking for the right cryptocurrency to stake into, make sure you do your research. While the top 10 cryptocurrencies present less risk, they also offer smaller returns. Higher risk cryptocurrencies would mean higher rewards.

3. PancakeSwap Syrup Pools

The syrup pool works just like the farm where investors can also stake their money and earn an annual yearly yield from their investment. The earnings can then be reinvested automatically where the investor can withdraw when they feel like pulling a portion or the whole investment out.

Yield Farming on PancakeSwap

For those interested in learning more about how to yield farm on PancakeSwap, check out this YouTube video and learn more. PancakeSwap is not the only platform that investors can invest in to earn interest.

It is still important for investors to choose which coins to stake. Although some NFT coins are available to invest in, usually giving high yields, they might not always be that secure as more secure coins.

Read Also: Rug Pull NFT Games | How to Avoid Being Scammed and Go for Legitimate Games Like 'Axie Infinity,' 'Splinterlands,' and More

Farming Stablecoins

One more sustainable investment is yield farming stablecoins at an average of around 10% per year which is usually higher than most investments. Since stablecoins usually copy the cryptocurrency's main value and are parallel to the dollar, these investments would provide a more stable investment for the yield farmer.

Of course, there are also other options like Ethereum and other popular cryptocurrencies. It is important to have the right coin to stake and earn the right cryptocurrencies.

Related Article: Top 10 Cryptocurrencies | $ADA Leads with 120% Bullish Increase in 30 Day Period

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.