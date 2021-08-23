Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft CEOs have been confirmed for their attendance in Wednesday, August 25's White House Cybersecurity Event, together with President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The Big Tech CEOs would be the biggest names hereafter the POTUS, and this only shows how crucial this event is, especially as it talks about security in the digital world.

It is widely known that the country has experienced a lot of cybersecurity breaches, including that of the Kaseya ransomware attack, and other companies including JBS Meats, Electronic Arts, and more.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft CEOs to Join POTUS in the White House

According to Bloomberg, sources have tipped that these big tech CEOs are joining the POTUS in the White House by Wednesday, and would discuss something about the cybersecurity of the US.

Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Andy Jassy, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are the biggest names here, and all three of them were invited to join the event. This is a culmination of the country's focus on cybersecurity, especially amidst this time where it has expanded into the digital world where everyone is connected online.

POTUS Joe Biden would join these three CEOs, along with other concerned parties who are part of this event which the White House has set up. The invited list does not stop at these names and companies, as it is a culmination of the country's technologies and companies which are all subject to cyber threats.

Big Tech CEOs for Cybersecurity in the Country

The sources have also said that other Big Tech CEOs are coming, and that includes Alphabet Inc.'s Sundar Pichai, IBM's CEO, JP Morgan, and Chase Co., Southern Co., and more.

The focus of this event is for private tech companies which are all subject to cybercrime, particularly malware and ransomware attacks which have been apparent in the past months. This only shows that the POTUS is concerned with the technological landscape of the countries, particularly those that have their management.

Massive Cybersecurity Concern in the US

Currently, it is unknown which of the public agencies of the countries are invited in this briefing, and it is known that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Defense (DoD), and others are focused on cybercrime.

It also remains unknown what would be the goal of the event, if it is to form a new coalition between these private companies to fight against cybercrime or extend the US's resources to them.

Cybersecurity is a massive concern in the country, particularly because it has experienced a lot of attacks in recent times, and it would not stop there.

