A new update to the Spotify Wear OS app is allowing offline playback as well as downloading songs and podcasts straight to your smartwatch.

There is, however, a catch. Your smartwatch must be on Wear OS 2.0 or newer in order for you to enjoy the new feature. Only Spotify Premium subscribers are also allowed to download songs, albums, and playlists for offline playback.

Spotify Wear OS New Update

Spotify has started rolling out offline playback support for Wear OS smartwatches, according to a report by The Verge. The Spotify offline playback feature was previously added to the Apple Watch.

As mentioned, there is a catch to the new feature as it is not available for every Wear OS user. First, your smartwatch has to be on Wear OS 2.0 or newer to be able to use the new feature.

Downloading songs, albums, and playlists straight to your Wear OS smartwatch will be allowed, but only if you are a Spotify Premium subscriber.

If you happen to be fond of podcasts but don't have a Spotify Premium subscription, you do not have to worry. Offline playback for podcasts is available for both free and paid users for the app.

How to Download Albums, Playlists, Podcasts to Spotify Wear OS App

According to a blog post published on the Spotify website, this is how Wear OS users can download albums, playlists, and podcasts to the Spotify Wear OS app:

1. Find the music or podcast you want to download using the Spotify Wear OS app

2. Tap "Download to watch"

3. Head to the Downloads section of the app to check on the progress of your download

4. Once your chosen music or podcast has been downloaded, a green arrow will appear next to their names. All you have to do to start listening after that is to connect your headphones!

According to Spotify, users "can also control playback for everything from wireless speakers to TVs to gaming consoles using Spotify Connect-and directly from your wrist."

Users will also have to make sure that they are running the latest version of the Spotify Wear OS app to enjoy the new feature.

Wear OS

Wear OS, formerly known as Android Wear, is Google's operating system for its smartwatches and other wearables. It features both Google Assistant technology as well as the mobile notification feature of smartphones into its system.

Wear OS was first released in 2014. It's latest release is the Wear OS 2.27, which was rolled out in December 2020.

The smartwatch operating system supports a wide selection of apps and features, as well as Bluetooth, 3G, Wi-FI, and LTE connectivity. Smartwatches from Samsung, Fossil, HTC, Qualcomm, Mobvoi, TAG Heuer, Suunto, and Asus, among others, feature the Wear OS.

