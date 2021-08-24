Australia announced its plans to release its own satellite constellation that can be used to enhance the country's water quality levels. AquaWatch Australia is an initiative within the Group on Earth Observations (GEO), said that the new satellite system is a part of its ongoing water quality management mission.

On the other hand, AquaWatch's water enhancement effort is also developed as a joint initiative between Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, as well as the SmartSat Cooperative Research Center (CRC).

The confirmed satellite constellation was already tested at UNSW Canberra. Thanks to the latest demonstration, involved researchers were able to show how the new space-based Earth observation system could be a valuable technology for managing and monitoring the country's coastal and inland water bodies.

AquaWatch's satellite test was conducted at Australia's premiere space mission development center, ANCDCF (Australian National Concurrent Design Facility), at UNSW Canberra.

Australia's Satellite Constellation To Arrive!

According to PhysOrg's latest report, Denis Naughton, ANCDF Manager and Space Systems Engineer, shared how the new space-based infrastructure would benefit Australia.

He explained that the new satellite constellation and a possible network of ground-based sensors could be the solution to the rising water contamination that the country currently faces.

"We were able to identify a system design that addresses those requirements and is feasible to construct, commission, and operate," added Naughton.

As of the moment, AquaWatch hasn't confirmed if it considers making its upcoming satellite system an international innovation.

For more news updates about Australia's satellite constellation and other similar innovations

