Gamescom 2021 Xbox Live is already happening. If you are one of Xbox's fans, here's how you can watch the big night event and the things you can expect from it.

The most-awaited live stream started on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at exactly 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST / 1:00 p.m. ET. Xbox fans would surely have a lot of things they could expect from the live stream since it is expected to last more than one hour.

If you don't know where to watch the ongoing Gamescom Xbox Opening Night Live, all you need to do is click one of these links. You can even choose the social media platform you prefer:

If ever you choose YouTube as your main platform, you can just replay the video back until you reach the segment you missed.

"Hosts Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager bring you in-depth updates from previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside our partners, including incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to Xbox Game Pass, and much more," captioned Xbox on its official YT live stream.

On the other hand, the game console developer also confirmed that you can choose from 30 different languages so that you no longer have to rely on subtitles just to understand what the speakers are talking about.

Right now, the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Night Live event is already being watched by more than 40,000 viewers. Some of them are even sharing the new titles they want to be released on the popular gaming platform of Microsoft.

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Live's Details

According to Slash Gear's latest report, the live stream already confirmed the arrival of various Xbox titles:

"State of Decay 2: Homecoming"

"Cult of The Holy Detonation"

"Into the Pit"

"Stray Blade"

"Crusader Kings III"

Recently, Microsoft already confirmed that the virtual event would likely focus on some of the already-announced titles. These include "The Elder Scrolls 6" and "Starfield," two of the most anticipated games of Microsoft-owned Bethesda.

'Genshin Impact' To Appear in Some Xbox Titles?

RealSport 101 reported that MiHoYo's popular adventure title, "Genshin Impact," could appear on various Xbox games. These include "Lego Stars: The Skywalker Saga," "Far Cry 6," as well as "Call of Duty Vanguard."

These massive in-game collaborations are expected to be confirmed before the current Gamescom 2021 Xbox Night Live virtual event ends.

