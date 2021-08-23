(Photo : Image from Amazon Website) Xbox Series X Restock Alert August 23-29 2021 | Best Buy, Antonline, Microsoft, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Amazon

A new Xbox Series X restock alert notes that the next upcoming drop might be around August 23 to August 29, 2021. The restock is expected to hit major online retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Antonline, Microsoft, GameStop, Target, and even Amazon.

Xbox Series X Restock

Due to scalpers, the Xbox Series X restock and Xbox Series S restock has been extremely hard to purchase online due to scalpers wiping out available stocks in the market and selling them out at higher prices. Although the Xbox Series S might be easier to purchase compared to the Xbox Series X restock, it is still quite difficult to purchase these two consoles at their SRP. After the recent PS5 restock, the Xbox Series X is now launching consoles as well.

According to an Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter account, a new restock is expected to land on major online retailers this coming August 23 to August 29, 2021. The restock tracker account shared a link to an article on GamingIntel which detailed the different online retail stores that could be selling the Xbox Series X restock online.

Here are the new Xbox Series X May restock 2021:

Read Also: Epic Games Store Self-Publishing Beta | Everything You Need to Know

Scalper Prices for Consoles and GPUs

Although this is still not 100% confirmed, the article notes that these could be the possible restocks to brace this week. As of the moment, with gamers struggling to purchase consoles like the Xbox Series X restock or the PS5 restock online, any potential restock should be taken as an opportunity to purchase the console online at SRP.

As of the moment, the Xbox Series X restock isn't the only console or gaming peripheral that is being sold at extremely high prices. GPUs like the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are also being sold at scalper prices and although the EVGA is still known to sell the most affordable GPUs, the prices are still not being sold at SRP.

Related Article: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Restock Spotted Selling for $320 Past SRP | From $1,499 to $1,819.59!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.