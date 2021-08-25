Google Docs has received a new Gmail-based feature specifically developed to enhance your online document collaborations.



Thanks to the arrival of the new AI-powered Smart Reply function, users can expect a faster and smoother working routine when using Google Docs.



The giant search engine already released Smart Reply in its Gmail, one of the most popular email platforms on the internet. It was first released way back in 2017 to help users save time through quick message suggestions.

Now, Google Docs could soon receive the feature before August ends. Once the company completely releases it, users would find it automatically turned on or activated by default.

"Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French for users with accounts through work or school," said Google via its Docs Editors Help report.

However, the giant tech firm said that Docs would only have it available in English. Although this is the case, the company said it would add more language options as the new Smart Reply expands in its online document service.

Google Docs Smart Reply is AI-Powered!

The Verge's latest report, Google Docs' new Smart 'Reply' is a new feature that relies on artificial intelligence. Consumers can use this together with Google's Smart Compose function.

Google fans can now have better, more efficient, and faster document collaborations thanks to these two enhancements.

However, the effectiveness of Smart Reply would still depend on how you use it since some individuals prefer turning any suggesting feature off, especially if they are quite confident with their own writing skills.

On the other hand, ZDNet explained that Smart Reply specifically focuses on suggesting relevant replies to the comment made by your co-workers on Google Docs.

How To Use Google Docs' Reply Smart

Since Google already confirmed that it would be turned on by default, you don't have to do anything if you want to use it. However, if ever you are not satisfied with its performance, here's how you can deactivate it:

Open a file. At the top, click the Tools option and then choose Preferences. To turn Smart Reply on or off, click Show Smart Reply suggestions. Click the "OK" button.

For more news updates about Google Docs and its upcoming features, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

