A leaked ULA email, which has now been deleted, is still making a huge noise after various security experts discovered that it contains some alarming allegations and conspiracies against SpaceX and NASA.

Because of this, the United Launch Alliance, one of the largest competitors of Elon Musk's space agency, announced that it would investigate the leaked files since it is considered a cybercrime.

"While we are continuing to thoroughly investigate, we have no evidence to suggest any ULA accounts or systems have been breached," said Jessica Rye, the ULA spokeswoman.

As of the moment, SpaceX's competitor said that it is hard to tell if the leaked email files are legitimate since there are insufficient details about them.

Although this is the case, there are various websites claiming that the released information is authentic. These include Ars Technica, saying that one of the alleged conspiracies in the files includes NASA having a connection with the recent Trump administration.

What the Leaked ULA Email Contains

According to Futurism's latest report, the leaked email file of the United Launch Alliance first appeared on Raid Forums. However, it has already been deleted.

But, BackChannel was able to save the details that the alleged email from ULA contains. Involved security experts said that it caught their attention because of the following reasons:

SpaceX conspiracies

A new account posted the leaked email files

The details were distributed without using a paywall

Aside from NASA and Donald Trump, the zip file also shows some email exchanges of Hasan Solomon, a lobbyist at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and ULA Vice President Robbie Sabethier.

Based on their alleged messages, they are discussing the relationship of Elon Musk and the recent U.S. President, saying that the billionaire is a supporter of the CCP and its interests.

Other Musk Conspiracies in the Email

Based on the leaked emails, which include a Microsoft Word document, the Tesla CEO has hard on U.S. regulatory agencies but was submissive when Chinese regulators are involved in his Tesla automotive business.

As of the moment, ULA is still investigating the leaked information to see if the files are authentic and if hackers really breached their system.

For more news updates about ULA and SpaceX conspiracies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

