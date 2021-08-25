Google and Microsoft have both pledged into a combined $30 billion funds for Cybersecurity, following a White House event that involved President of the United States, Joe Biden. The focus would be for a five-year plant that would improve the cybersecurity landscape of the country, starting from these companies' products.

Several industries in the United States, even those outside the tech industry, have been hit with massive ransomware attacks in the past, with Microsoft being the most recent. Other companies include Kaseya, JBS Meats, EA, and more.

Google, Microsoft Pledge $30b for Cybersecurity

According to the Fact Sheet by the White House with regards to the Cybersecurity event, Google and Microsoft are to lead the efforts of the White House to convene with private sectors of the country.

Here, Google has pledged a whopping $10 billion budget for the efforts of the country with regards to cybersecurity and improving their systems for the entire tech landscape. Google would also focus on open-source security, something which they are familiar with already, as Android is a well-known open-source platform.

On the other hand, Microsoft has the biggest contribution among the companies, pledging a massive $20 billion for cybersecurity. Satya Nadella has also relayed via Twitter about the software company's plans with regards to their contribution to the cause. Here, $150 million is allotted for the US government agencies and all their needs.

US's Cybersecurity Efforts

The cybersecurity efforts of the United States are aimed at increasing threats against the technology landscape of the country. It has been evident that everyone who uses the internet is subject to the said breach and hacks, giving not only the companies but also the public that uses their product a hard time.

The efforts of the White House and POTUS stem from earlier projects this year, which have already brought in a lot of private sector companies to help and join the movement.

Big Tech for Cybersecurity

Big Tech was called upon Washington D.C. and the White House with regards to this matter, and it involved big names like Apple, Amazon, IBM, Girls Who Code, and more. Here, everyone has announced their parts in seeing this movement strengthen the campaign of the US government.

Not all contributions are of monetary value, as Apple, Amazon, and other big tech companies have pledged on providing service and programs for this matter.

